Netflix Issues Open Casting Call for Comedy Series With CBC/APTN

Netflix is partnering with CBC and APTN for a brand new series that promises to be a trailblazer. In a groundbreaking move that celebrates and amplifies Indigenous voices, an open casting call has been issued, seeking Inuit and other Indigenous performers to star in this upcoming venture.

The project, first announced in March 2023, is an ambitious comedy that comes from Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Inuit writer and filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril.

Set against the backdrop of a small Arctic town, the storyline centers on a young Inuk mother’s resolve to create a better future for herself and her family. It’s a narrative imbued with determination, community, and the complexities of life where everyone knows your business.

Midthunder Casting issued the casting call who were also behind the casting for Netflix’s upcoming movie, Rez Ball.

Netflix, along with CBC/APTN, is looking for Inuit and other indigenous individuals to fill several lead roles courtesy of two casting calls issued on Instagram.

Kuuk: Series lead – A male character aged 25-30 that Inuit or Indigenous described as a sexy wise-cracking urban native.

Neevee: A female character aged 40-55, embodying resilience with a no-nonsense attitude.

Ting: A young man, 25-35 years old, who is the charming yet self-absorbed pride of the community.

: A young man, 25-35 years old, who is the charming yet self-absorbed pride of the community. Kuuk : Another male lead, 25-30, who offers a fresh take on Indigenous youth with an urban narrative.

Colin: A male regular, 29-40 years old, who brings a kind-hearted and humorous presence to the mix.

Shooting for the series is scheduled from March 2024 through June 2024 in the stunning locale of Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada. Travel and accommodation will be provided.

How to Apply for This Netflix Series

Interested candidates are invited to send their information, including a headshot and full-length photo, to the provided email address listed on the Instagram posts. Moreover, sharing Tribal Enrollment, Clans, Reservation, Affiliation, or Descendency is encouraged, though optional.

