‘That ’90s Show’ Season 2 Eying Filming Start in December 2023

The Hollywood shutdowns are ending, so filming can get underway again on Netflix series and movies. One production that looks to be starting relatively soon is That ’90s Show season 2, which is currently eying a December 2023 filming start, and best of all, you’re able to attend.

News of the new filming dates comes via 1iota, the ticketing site allowing fans to attend tapings of numerous shows from different networks.

Ahead of the WGA strike beginning in May 2023, the ticketing site had initially listed numerous filming dates for season 2 of That 90s Show between May and September 2023. All of those were removed following the start of the writer’s strike, with the page instead saying:

“Production will resume after the WGA strike.

Future taping dates will be updated here once available.”

The writer’s strike ended in late September 2023, but the actors continued striking, meaning no filming could get underway.

Fast forward to November 9th, and now the page is live again with three dates currently occupying the calendar. This is because, on November 8th, SAG-AFTRA struck a deal after 118 days of striking to head back to work with a new contract with the AMPTP.

The dates for the currently scheduled tapings include:

Friday, December 1st

Friday, December 8th

Friday, December 15th

Fans can apply for tickets to the live audience tapings on those three dates via the website. You can request up to three tickets, but you must be in the Los Angeles area on those dates at 4 pm local time and be over 16 years old. You’ve also got to submit a bit about why you’re a fan of the show.

What does this mean for a release date for That 90s Show season 2? Well, given the swift start, we suspect we’re eying a mid-to-late 2024 release window, but there’s undoubtedly more to come on this front.

We’ll keep track of all news regarding That 90s Show in our main season 2 preview article in the weeks and months to come.

With thanks to JosephN24922691 on X for the tip.