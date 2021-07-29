When will ‘All American’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

All American season 3 is now on Netflix and is coming back for season 4 and hopefully, much earlier next year. Here’s what we know so far about season 4 of All American and when we can expect it on Netflix.

Created by April Blair, All American is now one of the hottest shows that’s aired first on The CW. It’s come to Netflix shortly after each season ended and has done remarkably well on the Netflix top 10s since they were introduced in February 2020. Season 3 took a while to get to Netflix given the show’s production was pushed way back thanks to the C-word.

We’ll kick off with the good news, All American is returning for season 4 and has already set its premiere date this fall. Season 4 starts airing on The CW from October 25th, 2021.

Also remember that season 3 contained a backdoor pilot that will lead into a full spinoff called All American: Homecoming. In that case, however, we’re still not entirely sure if Netflix will carry it.

What can we expect from All American season 4?

The drama significantly ramped up by the end of season 3 and left us with a bunch of cliffhangers.

There are some excellent insights from TVLine and some good discussion threads on Reddit but the overarching big questions we going into season 4 include (spoilers below):

Will Coop survive after Mo plotted his downfall throughout the season?

Will the championship game actually take place? Will it be canceled after the huge fistfight?

Will Coach Baker be able to forgive Spencer and Jordan after they trained behind his back?

When will All American season 4 release on Netflix?

With a release date set, we can give a good estimation as to when season 4 will be on Netflix with one caveat. We don’t yet know how many episodes season 4 will consist of just yet.

At the very least we should get 16 episodes (as per seasons 1 & 2) which means the show should wrap up in March 2022. That means that Netflix will almost certainly be the recipient of the show around 8 days after the finale so right now, we suspect the show will be back on Netflix for season 4 between March and May 2022.

Will All American come to Netflix internationally?

It’s still the case (and has been since season 1) that All American is only streaming on Netflix in the US. It only came to Netflix as part of the big output deal Netflix had with The CW but that doesn’t extend to beyond the US.

We have not heard that Netflix is due to receive the show in any regions outside the US.

Are you looking forward to season 4 of All American on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.