‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 1 Added to Netflix

All American: Homecoming wasn’t expected to be headed to Netflix but has landed on the service as of July 12th, 2022. The spin-off comes to Netflix given the streaming service has a vested interest in the show, given that (in the US at least) they carry seasons 1-4 of the flagship All American series.

Created by April Blair, All American is perhaps the most popular title to still come to Netflix as part of the expansive The CW deal which saw every show pre-2019 come to Netflix. Following season 4 being added to Netflix in May 2022, the show has featured in the Netflix US TV top 10s ever since. As of July 12th, the show was the 10th most popular show in the US.

The spinoff was first introduced in season 3 episode 17, entitled Homecoming where we got what’s called a backdoor pilot episode. This means that it deliberately sets up a new show in the episode. Fans of The Office will remember NBC tried it in season 9 with what would’ve been The Farm with Dwight Schrute but it didn’t come to anything.

An All American spinoff was in the works as early as 2020 with TVLine reporting in December 2020 that it was moving forward. That then aired in February 2022 and wrapped in May 2022. Season 2 is on the way too with that set to air from October 2022.

The spin-off sees the character of Simone Hicks return. The pilot also starred Peyton Alex Smith, Cory Hardrict, Kelly Jenrette, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde who are all set to appear in the spin-off too.

Will All American: Homecoming be on Netflix?

In the US, we originally said that it was highly unlikely that the spinoff was headed to Netflix. Despite earlier reports that some titles from The CW would be shopped to Netflix US individually, we were yet to see that actually happen.

The idea following The CW’s deal with Netflix ending in 2019 was that the respective owners of new shows on The CW instead receive them via their own streaming service. In most cases that means that shows thus far have only gone to two providers, HBO Max and Paramount+.

That was the case with All American: Homecoming with the show being added to the service on HBO Max in June 2022 (on June 22nd, 2022). It has since, however, departed.

That’s what’s now led to the show heading exclusively on streaming to Netflix with the service licensing season 1 of the show on July 12th, 2022 in the United States.

Will All American: Homecoming be on Netflix outside the United States?

Now if you’re outside the United States the answer is pretty much the same albeit unless you have HBO Max, you likely won’t be able to stream the show at all. Netflix internationally doesn’t carry the prior three seasons of the main show and will almost certainly not receive the new spinoff.

Are you glad All American: Homecoming is on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.