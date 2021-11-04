When will ‘Charmed’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

Charmed is returning for a fourth season but didn’t return to The CW in its regular October slot instead it’ll premiere sometime in 2022. It’ll also come to Netflix in the United States. Here’s when we’re currently expecting season 4 of Charmed to arrive on Netflix.

The rebooted fantasy series started its run on The CW from October 2018 and although it got off to a rocky start with its views, its dedicated audience has been growing and is making a name for itself and separating itself from the original beloved Charmed series.

Charmed was renewed for a fourth season in February 2021 while season 3 was then airing. It’s not, however going back to its regular October slot as we saw with seasons 1 and 2. Season 3 was pushed back because of production delays bought on by the pandemic.

When will Charmed Season 4 be on The CW?

As we mentioned, Charmed is going to be part of The CW’s midseason slate. While we don’t have a definitive date for this just yet, it’s expected that it will be sometime between January and April 2022.

Filming for season 4 began in Vancouver on October 13th and is scheduled to wrap on March 22nd meaning we think January is more the likely bet.

When will Season 4 of Charmed arrive on Netflix?

That moves us onto the Netflix release date.

The good news is that Charmed will continue coming to Netflix (only in the US) so long as the show continues which is part of Netflix’s overall output deal with The CW which lasted up until 2019.

The series will arrive onto Netflix roughly 8 days after the season finale airs on The CW. That’s been the case for previous seasons. For example, season 3 finished airing on July 23rd and arrived on Netflix on July 31st.

That means should the show stick to a similar schedule, we should see season 4 added to Netflix between July and September 2022.

Sadly only the new show from The CW is on Netflix and not the original Charmed series. In the United States, the show is streaming on Peacock (who licensed the show from ViacomCBS) and The Roku Channel. All eight seasons of the original Charmed series departed in October 2020.

Are you looking forward to the fourth season of Charmed coming to Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.