List of Animation Studios Involved With Netflix’s ‘Love, Death and Robots’

Love, Death and Robots is truly one of Netflix’s most creative shows to date. Produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen the series features animation from a variety of different studios from around the world and we’re going to highlight all the studios and which episodes they’ve created below.

We’re going to list the studios that have been involved by the number of episodes produced and then list them in alphabetical order. We’ll keep this updated over time (it already includes the volume 3 episodes) so keep it bookmarked.

If you want to see our favorite episodes of Love, Death, and Robots – see our ranked list here.

Blur Studio

Founded: September 1994

Where they’re based: Culver City, California, USA

Key Figures: Founded by Tim Miller (who EP’s the series)

How to follow them: Website and Twitter

What else they’re known for: Worked with David Fincher on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, CG work on Sonic The Hedgehog 1 & 2, video game work such as Halo 2 Anniversary, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 8

Sonnie’s Edge (Volume 1 – Episode 1)

Suits (Volume 1 – Episode 4)

Shape-Shifters (Volume 1 – Episode 10)

Ice Age (Volume 1 – Episode 16) – Collaboration with Digic Pictures and Atomic Fiction

Pop Squad (Volume 2 – Episode 3)

Life Hutch (Volume 2 – Episode 7)

The Drowned Giant (Volume 2 – Episode 8)

Bad Travelling (Volume 3 – Episode 2)

Swarm (Volume 3 – Episode 6)

Blow Studio

Founded: March 2011

Where they’re based: Sevilla, Spain

Key Figures: Founded by Alejandro Jimenez and Bernardo González Pérez

How to follow them: Website, Facebook and Twitter

What else they’re known for: Shorts including Alleycats and Project Shell

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 3

Three Robots (Volume 1 – Episode 2)

When the Yogurt Took Over (Volume 1 – Episode 6)

Three Robots: Exit Strategies (Volume 3 – Episode 1)

Digic Pictures

Founded: 2001

Where they’re based: Budapest, Hungary

Key Figures: Founded by Andrew G. Vajna and Sándor Rabb

How to follow them: Website

What else they’re known for: Game cinematics for Rainbow Six Siege, Call of duty, and Assassin’s Creed.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 2

Ice Age (Volume 1 – Episode 16) – Collaboration with Blur Studio and Atomic Fiction

The Secret War (Volume 1 – Episode 18)

Pinkman.TV

Where they’re based: Madrid, Spain

Key Figures: Founded by Alberto Mielgo

How to follow them: LinkedIn

What else they’re known for: Oscar-nominated short film The Windshield Wiper and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 2

The Witness (Volume 1 – Episode 3)

Jibaro (Volume 3 – Episode 9)

Passion Animation Studios

Founded: 1987

Where they’re based: Britain but with studios in London, Melbourne, Paris, Toronto and NYC.

How to follow them: Website

What else they’re known for: Lego City Adventures, 101 Dalmation Street, documentaries and game trailers.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 2

Zima Blue (Volume 1 – Episode 14)

Ice (Volume 2 – Episode 2)

Sony Pictures Imageworks

Founded: May 1992

Where they’re based: Culver City, California, USA

How to follow them: Website

What else they’re known for: Assisting Sony Animation and Sony Pictures. Credits includes Jumanji, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 2

Lucky 13 (Volume 1 – Episode 13)

In Vaulted Halls Entombed (Volume 3 – Episode 8)

Unit Image

Founded: 2010

Where they’re based: Paris, France

How to follow them: Website, Twitter

What else they’re known for: Visual effects on Terminator: Dark Fate, video game trailers including Beyond Good & Evil 2

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 2

Beyond the Aquila Rift (Volume 1 – Episode 7)

Snow in the Desert (Volume 2 – Episode 4)

Atoll Studio

Where they’re based: Paris, France

How to follow them: Website

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1

Automated Customer Service (Volume 2 – Episode 1)

Axis Animation

Founded: 2000

Where they’re based: Glasgow, Scotland

How to follow them: Website, Facebook

What else they’re known for: Video game cinematics such as Magic the Gathering, Valorant, and Halo: Infinite.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1

The Tall Grass (Volume 2 – Episode 5)

Blink Industries

Founded: 1985

Where they’re based: London, United Kingdom

Key Figures: Bob Lawrie

What else they’re known for: Youtube Series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared and Blind Love on First Date Island.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1

All Through the House (Volume 2 – Episode 6)

BUCK

Where they’re based: Los Angeles, California

How to follow them: Website, LinkedIn

What else they’re known for: Worked on Netflix’s We The People,

Polygon Pictures

Founded: July 1983

Where they’re based: Tokyo, Japan

Key Figures: Shūzō John Shiota

What else they’re known for: Godzilla anime movies on Netflix, Ajin: Demi-Human, Big Hero 6: The Series, Knights of Sidonia.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1

The Very Pulse of the Machine (Volume 3 – Episode 3)

Able and Baker Studios

Founded: 2014

Where they’re based: Madrid, Spain

How to follow them: Website

What else they’re known for: Worked on Dragon Rider and the kids animation series in preproduction called MOMOCHI.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1

The Dump (Volume 1 – Episode 9)

Platige Image Studio

Founded: 1997

Where they’re based: Warsaw, Poland

How to follow them: Twitter

What else they’re known for: Worked on The Witcher for Netflix, Wonder Woman (2017), Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016), Cyberpunk 2077.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1

Fish Night (Volume 1 – Episode 12)

Red Dog Culture House

Where they’re based: Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea

How to follow them: Website

What else they’re known for: Worked on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and CentaurWorld.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1

Good Hunting (Volume 1 – Episode 8)

Studio La Cachette

Founded: 2014

Where they’re based: Paris, France

How to follow them: Twitter

What else they’re known for: 2D sequences on Mune: Guardian of the Moon (2014), Primal and Primal: Tales of Savagery.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1

Sucker of Souls (Volume 1 – Episode 5)

Sun Creature Studio

Founded: 2014

Where they’re based: Copenhagen, Denmark

How to follow them: Twitter, Instagram

What else they’re known for: The Reward: Tales of Alethrion which began its life as a Kickstarter project and the feature film Flee.

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1

Alternate Histories (Volume 1 – Episode 17)

Titmouse, Inc.

Founded: February 2000

Where they’re based: Los Angeles, California, United States (although they have offices in NYC, Vancouver, London and Melbourne.

How to follow them: Website,

What else they’re known for: Big Mouth and Human Resources for Netflix. The Boys: Diabolical for Amazon Prime

Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1