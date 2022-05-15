List of Animation Studios Involved With Netflix’s ‘Love, Death and Robots’

Love, Death and Robots is truly one of Netflix’s most creative shows to date. Produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen the series features animation from a variety of different studios from around the world and we’re going to highlight all the studios and which episodes they’ve created below.
We’re going to list the studios that have been involved by the number of episodes produced and then list them in alphabetical order. We’ll keep this updated over time (it already includes the volume 3 episodes) so keep it bookmarked.
Blur Studio
Founded: September 1994
Where they’re based: Culver City, California, USA
Key Figures: Founded by Tim Miller (who EP’s the series)
How to follow them: Website and Twitter
What else they’re known for: Worked with David Fincher on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, CG work on Sonic The Hedgehog 1 & 2, video game work such as Halo 2 Anniversary, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 8
- Sonnie’s Edge (Volume 1 – Episode 1)
- Suits (Volume 1 – Episode 4)
- Shape-Shifters (Volume 1 – Episode 10)
- Ice Age (Volume 1 – Episode 16) – Collaboration with Digic Pictures and Atomic Fiction
- Pop Squad (Volume 2 – Episode 3)
- Life Hutch (Volume 2 – Episode 7)
- The Drowned Giant (Volume 2 – Episode 8)
- Bad Travelling (Volume 3 – Episode 2)
- Swarm (Volume 3 – Episode 6)
Blow Studio
Founded: March 2011
Where they’re based: Sevilla, Spain
Key Figures: Founded by Alejandro Jimenez and Bernardo González Pérez
How to follow them: Website, Facebook and Twitter
What else they’re known for: Shorts including Alleycats and Project Shell
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 3
- Three Robots (Volume 1 – Episode 2)
- When the Yogurt Took Over (Volume 1 – Episode 6)
- Three Robots: Exit Strategies (Volume 3 – Episode 1)
Digic Pictures
Founded: 2001
Where they’re based: Budapest, Hungary
Key Figures: Founded by Andrew G. Vajna and Sándor Rabb
How to follow them: Website
What else they’re known for: Game cinematics for Rainbow Six Siege, Call of duty, and Assassin’s Creed.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 2
- Ice Age (Volume 1 – Episode 16) – Collaboration with Blur Studio and Atomic Fiction
- The Secret War (Volume 1 – Episode 18)
Pinkman.TV
Where they’re based: Madrid, Spain
Key Figures: Founded by Alberto Mielgo
How to follow them: LinkedIn
What else they’re known for: Oscar-nominated short film The Windshield Wiper and Watch Dogs: Legion.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 2
- The Witness (Volume 1 – Episode 3)
- Jibaro (Volume 3 – Episode 9)
Passion Animation Studios
Founded: 1987
Where they’re based: Britain but with studios in London, Melbourne, Paris, Toronto and NYC.
How to follow them: Website
What else they’re known for: Lego City Adventures, 101 Dalmation Street, documentaries and game trailers.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 2
- Zima Blue (Volume 1 – Episode 14)
- Ice (Volume 2 – Episode 2)
Sony Pictures Imageworks
Founded: May 1992
Where they’re based: Culver City, California, USA
How to follow them: Website
What else they’re known for: Assisting Sony Animation and Sony Pictures. Credits includes Jumanji, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 2
- Lucky 13 (Volume 1 – Episode 13)
- In Vaulted Halls Entombed (Volume 3 – Episode 8)
Unit Image
Founded: 2010
Where they’re based: Paris, France
How to follow them: Website, Twitter
What else they’re known for: Visual effects on Terminator: Dark Fate, video game trailers including Beyond Good & Evil 2
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 2
- Beyond the Aquila Rift (Volume 1 – Episode 7)
- Snow in the Desert (Volume 2 – Episode 4)
Atoll Studio
Where they’re based: Paris, France
How to follow them: Website
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1
- Automated Customer Service (Volume 2 – Episode 1)
Axis Animation
Founded: 2000
Where they’re based: Glasgow, Scotland
How to follow them: Website, Facebook
What else they’re known for: Video game cinematics such as Magic the Gathering, Valorant, and Halo: Infinite.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1
- The Tall Grass (Volume 2 – Episode 5)
Blink Industries
Founded: 1985
Where they’re based: London, United Kingdom
Key Figures: Bob Lawrie
What else they’re known for: Youtube Series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared and Blind Love on First Date Island.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1
- All Through the House (Volume 2 – Episode 6)
BUCK
Where they’re based: Los Angeles, California
How to follow them: Website, LinkedIn
What else they’re known for: Worked on Netflix’s We The People,
Polygon Pictures
Founded: July 1983
Where they’re based: Tokyo, Japan
Key Figures: Shūzō John Shiota
What else they’re known for: Godzilla anime movies on Netflix, Ajin: Demi-Human, Big Hero 6: The Series, Knights of Sidonia.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1
- The Very Pulse of the Machine (Volume 3 – Episode 3)
Able and Baker Studios
Founded: 2014
Where they’re based: Madrid, Spain
How to follow them: Website
What else they’re known for: Worked on Dragon Rider and the kids animation series in preproduction called MOMOCHI.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1
- The Dump (Volume 1 – Episode 9)
Platige Image Studio
Founded: 1997
Where they’re based: Warsaw, Poland
How to follow them: Twitter
What else they’re known for: Worked on The Witcher for Netflix, Wonder Woman (2017), Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016), Cyberpunk 2077.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1
- Fish Night (Volume 1 – Episode 12)
Red Dog Culture House
Where they’re based: Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea
How to follow them: Website
What else they’re known for: Worked on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and CentaurWorld.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1
- Good Hunting (Volume 1 – Episode 8)
Studio La Cachette
Founded: 2014
Where they’re based: Paris, France
How to follow them: Twitter
What else they’re known for: 2D sequences on Mune: Guardian of the Moon (2014), Primal and Primal: Tales of Savagery.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1
- Sucker of Souls (Volume 1 – Episode 5)
Sun Creature Studio
Founded: 2014
Where they’re based: Copenhagen, Denmark
How to follow them: Twitter, Instagram
What else they’re known for: The Reward: Tales of Alethrion which began its life as a Kickstarter project and the feature film Flee.
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1
- Alternate Histories (Volume 1 – Episode 17)
Titmouse, Inc.
Founded: February 2000
Where they’re based: Los Angeles, California, United States (although they have offices in NYC, Vancouver, London and Melbourne.
How to follow them: Website,
What else they’re known for: Big Mouth and Human Resources for Netflix. The Boys: Diabolical for Amazon Prime
Number Love Death and Robots Episodes: 1
- Kill Team Kill (Volume 3 – Episode 5)