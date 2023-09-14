Hollywood jumped on the GameStop saga that dominated headlines in the 2020s, with one of the biggest projects, Dumb Money, now releasing in theaters on September 15, 2023. Will it come to Netflix? The answer is yes, but when depends on where you live.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the movie tells the true story of one of the central figures behind the GameStop phenomenon that rocked the stock market and headlines for months on end. It pits Keith Gill against the rich fat cats of Wall Street and institutional investors.

Led by Paul Dano, the movie also features the talents of Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen.

The movie is getting two rollouts at theaters in the US, according to the Sony Pictures website. It’ll premiere at select movie theaters on September 15th before a bigger rollout on September 29th.

The movie was released at TIFF to mostly positive reviews from outlets, and we could be hearing of potential lawsuits in the weeks and months ahead as Ken Giffin (depicted by Nick Offerman) is reportedly unhappy with his depiction and employed outside PR on how to deal with it.

When will Dumb Money be on Netflix in the US?

Let’s begin with the United States, where Netflix holds the Sony first window deal through all of 2023. That deal has seen dozens of Sony movies released on Netflix US, where they remain for 18 months after they were first added.

As we’ve covered relentlessly, Sony movies typically come to Netflix around 120 days after their theatrical debut but can sometimes be a few weeks longer.

Given the movie technically has two theatrical release dates, we’re predicting at the earliest, we’ll see the movie added either on January 13th, 2024, or January 27th, 2023.

Again, it could be slightly later than that and we’ll keep you up-to-date on this post and via our coming soon section the second we learn more.

Will Dumb Money be on Netflix Internationally?

It’s likely that the majority of Netflix regions will receive the movie within the next few years although not all will get it alongside Netflix US.

Netflix India, just like the US, gets Sony movies in the typical Pay-1 window, meaning they, too, can expect it to drop in very early 2024.

A few months later, we’ll see more Asian territories pick up the movie, and some central European territories like Germany and The Netherlands pick it up (~ late Spring 2024 / early Summer).

For those in the United Kingdom, new Sony movies typically come to Netflix after their residence at Sky/Now, which takes around two years. That means Dumb Money won’t be on Netflix UK until sometime in 2025.

Canada and Latin American countries typically have to wait three years for Sony Pictures movies and that’d mean Dumb Money wouldn’t be streaming until at least 2026.

Until Dumb Money hits Netflix, the streamer does have something to help tide you over. Last year, Netflix covered the GameStop saga with its own three-part documentary limited series.