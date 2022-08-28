Netflix GameStop Docuseries Arrives in September 2022

2021 was a wild year for the stock market and GameStop was one of many of the biggest stories. The short squeeze on the troubled games retailer led to the rise of a new subculture, and Netflix’s first project covering the phenomenon arrives in September 2022.

Arriving on September 28th, the docu-series from Story Syndicate looks at the layers of intrigue, from the supercharged power of digital communities to the gamification of trading made prolific during the GameStop short squeeze.

Story Syndicate has produced several documentaries for Netflix, including Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, The Innocence Files, and the Oscar-winning Icarus and What Happened, Miss Simone?.

Here’s how Netflix describes the title:

“This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in a viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century.”

Executive producers on the project include Anthony Galloway, Daniel Rosen, Jon Bardin, Dan Cogan, Julie Gaither, and Liz Garbus. Amy Hobby produces.

Netflix has yet to release a trailer for the new docuseries but they have provided us with four first-look images.

Don’t forget this isn’t the only GameStop project Netflix has in the pipeline. Announced in February 2021, Noah Centineo is due to star in a feature film on the stock. At the time, Mark Boal was in negotiations to write the movie.

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga is one of 14 Netflix Original documentaries and docuseries set to arrive throughout the month. Other anticipated titles include the new spinoff to Chef’s Table that’ll focus on Pizza, the Georgie Stone documentary, a documentary on the Hollywood heist The Real Bling Ring, and the final entry in Untold volume 2

Netflix isn’t the only one getting on the GameStop story bandwagon. Neon released the 94-minute documentary Gamestop: Rise of the Players to largely positive reviews earlier this year. Vice released a documentary featuring the company called The Big Squeeze. MGM is also looking to get in on the action, buying the rights to a book proposal called GameStop, Reddit, and Wall Street. HBO Max also released a docuseries in early 2022.

Are you looking forward to watching Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.