When will ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ be on Netflix?

Minions: Rise of Gru is going to be the movie of the summer. The second entry in the Minions franchise and sixth overall in the Despicable Me franchise releases in theaters on July 1st and will be coming to Netflix in the United States in the near future.

Coming 7 years after the first Minions movie, this entry serves as a prequel of sorts seeing the “untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.”

Steve Carrell returns to voice Gru again with other voices heard throughout including Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, Alan Arkin, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

When will Minions: The Rise of Gru be on Netflix?

Thanks to a newly struck deal with Universal, Illumination movies continue to come to Netflix US.

Sing 2 notably came to Netflix (in the United States) in June 2022 which was part of a legacy deal between Universal and Netflix. While Minions: Rise of Gru will come to Netflix, it’ll be under very different rules so let’s break it down.

If we look at another title coming to Netflix in this new manner, The Bad Guys, it’s just set its Peacock release date and is expected to come to Netflix later this year. It did, however, head to Peacock slightly later than originally with it arriving 70 days following its theatrical release and not 45 days as it could’ve been.

Following the theatrical window, the movie heads to Peacock for four months, Netflix after that for 10 months and then Peacock again for the final four months.

For the moment, we still don’t know exactly how long Minions: Rise of Gru‘s theatrical window is but now we have The Bad Guys release date on Peacock, we can use that figure and the earliest days to give you an estimate!

Assuming the movie releases in the same timeframe as The Bad Guys, we’ll see the movie hit Peacock on September 9th, 2022. Then be added to Netflix on January 9th, 2023, and then leave for Peacock again on November 9th, 2023.

If the theatrical window is 45 days, it’ll be on Peacock on August 15th, 2023, and then head to Netflix in mid-December 2022.

We’ll keep you posted but either way, Minions: Rise of Gru will be on Netflix for the majority of 2023.

For more Illumination and DreamWorks Animation movies coming to Netflix, check out our ongoing preview of their slate and when we’re expecting them to drop onto Netflix here.

Will Minions: Rise of Gru be on Netflix internationally?

Internationally the picture isn’t as clear meaning we only have historical releases to go off.

Netflix in the UK streamed The Secret Life of Pets 2 for six months roughly two years after its theatrical release meaning if the same applies here, Minions: Rise of Gru will be available in 2024. The same applies to Netflix Canada although they tend to get Illumination movies available for a year.

Latin American Netflix regions typically receive new Illumination movies roughly 3 years following their theatrical debut.

Will you be checking out Minions: Rise of Gru in the theaters this summer or will you be waiting for it to drop onto Peacock or Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.