Sing 2, released in theaters in late 2021, is now confirmed to be headed to Netflix in the summer of 2022 (in the US, at least) with it now given a June 2022 release. Here’s a look at why Sing 2 should be headed to Netflix and when we’re expecting it to drop.

Written and directed by Garth Jennings, the movie saw the return of the loveable characters from the first movie and sees Buster and his new cast now have their sights set on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

Among the voice cast featured in the sequel included Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, and Scarlett Johansson.

Defying expectations, the movie went on to gross over $400 million at the box office despite depressed audience numbers at theaters.

With the movie now out of theaters, will it be coming to Netflix?

When will Sing 2 be on Netflix in the United States?

Decider predicted last year that the movie is more likely to head to Peacock but our understanding, at least in the United States is that the movie will be heading to Netflix this summer.

The last Illumination movie to even release in theaters was back in June 2019 with The Secret Life of Pets 2. That movie did come to Netflix later that year on December 27th, 2019. The time between the theatrical release and it’s Netflix release is 204 days. That’ll be a bit shorter as we now know for Sing 2.

We can now confirm that Sing 2 is coming to Netflix US on June 22nd, 2022.

It then stay on Netflix for 18-months, which is the pay-1 window in full. Therefore, the movie will stay on Netflix until December 22nd, 2023.

Will Sing 2 be on Netflix internationally?

Outside the US, licenses are done on a country-by-country basis.

Netflix in the UK, for example, typically receives new Illumination movies around 2 years after their theatrical debut. For The Secret Life of Pets 2 that meant the movie was added in May 2021.

If you can’t wait until its Netflix or Peacock debut, then your best bet is to grab it on video-on-demand services where it’s been available since January 2022. That means Netflix will likely receive the movie in the UK in late 2023.

Based on availability of The Secret Life of Pets 2 now, Netflix in Latin America and Canada will also receive the movie in a couple of years.

As a reminder, all Illumination movies releasing from 2022 and beyond will be coming to Netflix too. That means the Mario movie, Despicable Me 4, and Minions: The Rise of Gru will all be headed to Netflix.

Will you be waiting for Sing 2 to come to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.