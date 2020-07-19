When will ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

The CW has given a third season order to Roswell, New Mexico which means that season 3 will at some point in the future, will touch down on Netflix. When will that be and will other regions get season 3? Let’s take a look.

The reboot has been one of the success stories of The CW in recent years but is still a sleeper hit and receives nowhere near the attention it deserves.

Season 2 wrapped up in June 2020 and saw great reviews from those that did catch it and subsequently watch on Netflix. It was renewed in January 2020 among most of the lineup from The CW.

It’s important to stress that Roswell, New Mexico is only available on Netflix in the United States currently. That’s because it falls under the overall output deal Netflix struck with The CW. It was one of the final shows to be included in the deal.

Roswell, New Mexico season 3 Netflix release schedule

Note: this only applies to Netflix in the United States.

Here’s been the release schedule for Roswell, New Mexico so far on Netflix US:

Season 2 was added to Netflix on June 23rd, 2020

Season 1 was added to Netflix on May 1st, 2019

Season 3 probably won’t be hitting Netflix until much later than normal. The third season was due to get underway with filming over the course of summer 2020 where it does so in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

As you’re probably acutely aware, a global pandemic is in and therefore will likely push Roswell, New Mexico back as it will do for the likes of Riverdale season 5, Legacies season 3 and countless other primetime shows from the network.

With all of The CW’s slate pushed back at least three months, we’re not currently expecting season 3 to be on Netflix until at least September 2021 to December 2021.

Unfortunately, with the situation still ongoing, that’s as good as an update we can provide right now.

Will other regions of Netflix get Roswell, New Mexico?

Probably not. In recent years, The CW’s owners have opted to not sell Netflix some of their newer showers. This includes Legacies for example.

In the UK for example, the show has been sold to ITV where it airs on ITV2 but no streaming platform currently carries it.

You’ll need to use a service such as JustWatch to find out if and where Roswell, New Mexico is streaming in your region.

Let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to catching Roswell, New Mexico on Netflix in 2021.