Why Isn’t ‘Legacies’ Season 3 on Netflix Yet?

Legacies is among the huge collection of The CW shows that will be returning for another season but with the caveat that they’ll be airing a lot later than usual. Despite finishing in June 2021, the third season has still yet to come to Netflix despite the longstanding CW deal.

In case you’ve not dived into the series, Legacies is a spin-off to The Original which itself is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries (all of which are on Netflix in most regions excluding Legacies but not forever).

It stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson who is attending a new school where she can expand on her supernatural abilities.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Legacies are both on Netflix in the United States with season 1 landing back on April 5th, 2019 and the second added on April 3rd, 2020.

It’s worth noting that only Netflix in the United States carries Legacies and as we’ll explore shortly, the series is unlikely to be coming to Netflix internationally.

The CW didn’t be air Legacies season 3 in its usual October slot. Instead, it was been moved back alongside the other titles within The CW’s slate because of filming delays.

Season 4 of Legacies is scheduled to begin on The CW on October 14th, 2021.

When will Legacies season 3 be on Netflix US?

Unfortunately, with its delay on network television, that means it will be delayed on Netflix too but worse than that, it’s not even come when we were expecting it to.

The past two seasons have each arrived on Netflix just eight days after the season finale and hit Netflix in April.

Given the show wrapped in mid-June 2021, we were expecting season 3 to arrive in late June or early July 2021. However, that wasn’t confirmed as part of Netflix’s July 2021 release schedule.

As of October 2021, the third season is still yet to come to Netflix which could signify problems with the license either on Netflix’s end or at The CW.

Will Legacies be coming to Netflix outside the United States?

The show still remains unsold in most regions despite the fact that Netflix internationally does carry The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

That’s not completely uncommon however, in recent years, Netflix has put a bigger focus on its own Originals that air globally as opposed to licensing select US shows for international audiences.

We’ll let you know if this changes but for the moment, it doesn’t look likely. Most regions will probably have to wait until HBO Max’s global rollout instead.

Are you looking forward to Legacies season 3 coming to Netflix in the US? Let us know in the comments down below.