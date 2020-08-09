Shameless will soon be coming to an end with season 11 set to be the US adaptations final outing on Showtime. The series will likely be airing much later than usual thanks to disruptions in production. When will season 11 of Shameless be on Netflix around the world? Let’s dive in.

The longest-running series in Showtime’s history comes from Warner Brothers Television and after years of excellent drama (adapted from the UK counterpart), the series will be coming to an end.

Before the show will eventually come to Netflix, it airs in its entirety on the US premium network, Showtime first. In previous years the series has been airing after the summer between September and November. Before that, new seasons always began in January.

With season 11, though, the series won’t likely hit Showtime until at some point in 2021. Filming was originally due to start back in March but has still yet to start as of August 2020.

When will Shameless season 11 be on Netflix in the United States?

Obviously, this is pure speculation at this point without any sort of release date planned for Showtime just yet.

In previous years, new seasons have always hit Netflix six months after they end airing in the US.

For example:

Season 9 finished airing in March 2019 and arrived on Netflix in September 2019.

Season 10 finished airing in January 2020 and arrived on Netflix in July 2020.

Right here, right now. Our best guess is that we won’t see season 11 of Shameless on Netflix until at least the end of 2021 if not longer.

When will Shameless Season 11 be on Netflix internationally?

If you live outside of the United States, you may be wondering where season 10 is before you start focusing on season 11.

Season 10 is set to hit Netflix internationally throughout the course of 2021.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, the wait can be made less cumbersome given the fact the original series recently touched down in the UK.

So, if you’re outside the United Kingdom, don’t expect season 11 of Shameless until at least some point in 2022 but as we stated above, we’ll update as and when we get more information on the delays to Shameless.

Are you looking forward to more Shameless on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.