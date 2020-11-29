New Indian Movies & TV Series on Netflix: November 2020

November was dominated by the return of a bunch of Reliance Entertainment Hindi titles that had previously expired from Netflix. However, the month also gave us a pair of new Netflix Original series, a new Original movie, and the direct-to-digital debuts of two South Indian films. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in November 2020.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: November 2020

Miss India (2020)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 136 Minutes

Director: Narendra Nath

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: November 3

A young woman tries to make her dream of starting a successful chai business come true in America. She draws on her Indian roots for inspiration to overcome sexism, family pressure, and ruthless competitors. The real challenge: how to stop white Americans from redundantly calling it “chai tea” instead of just “chai.”

Ludo (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 150 Minutes

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao

Genre: Dark Comedy, Crime | Added to Netflix: November 12

Filmmaker Anurag Basu used the board game Ludo (similar to the games Aggravation in the US and Headache in the UK) as the inspiration for his dark comedy about four intersecting crime capers. The impressive ensemble includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, and a reunion of Dangal stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 74 Minutes

Director: Avinash Walzade

Cast: Viraaj Mogdill, Jasleen Singh, Pooja Punjabi

Genre: Animation | Added to Netflix: November 13

Elementary school student Choocha has a prophetic dream about aliens coming to Earth to steal all human intelligence. Will he and his goofy pals Hunny and Lali be able to thwart the aliens’ sinister plans?

Black Friday (2004)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 161 Minutes

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Pavan Malhotra, Aditya Srivastava

Genre: Crime Drama | Added to Netflix: November 18

Black Friday was the first feature film by director Anurag Kashyap to get a theatrical release — and even it was held up in court proceedings for three years. The film depicts the events of the 1993 Bombay bombings, as detailed in the book Black Friday by crime writer Hussain Zaidi, whose book The Class of ’83 was made into a Netflix Original movie that debuted in August.

Bodyguard (2011)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 130 Minutes

Director: Siddique

Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Raj Babbar

Genre: Romance, Action Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 18

Mumbai’s best bodyguard (Salman Khan) is hired to protect a rich man’s daughter (Kareena Kapoor) from a threat on her life, on the condition that he not let the young woman know how much danger she’s in. Oblivious, she invents a secret alter ego to woo her uptight bodyguard. Her ploy works, distracting her lovestruck protector and putting both their lives at risk.

Break Ke Baad (2010)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 103 Minutes

Director: Danish Aslam

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Imran Khan, Shahana Goswami

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 18

Abhay is floating along on life’s current, ready to take over his dad’s movie theater and marry his childhood sweetheart, Aaliya. When Aaliya abruptly decides to move to Australia, it forces Abhay to consider what he wants from life and makes both of them realize it’s time to grow up.

Hawaizaada (2015)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 129 Minutes

Director: Vibhu Virender Puri

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Sharda

Genre: Drama, Period Piece | Added to Netflix: November 18

Hawaizaada is a delightful historical fantasy about an Indian inventor who creates an airplane eight years before the Wright Brothers. This quirky movie is often overlooked in Ayushmann Khurrana’s impressive filmography. It’s absolutely gorgeous, with beautiful costumes and set design and a cool steampunk aesthetic.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 133 Minutes

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, Sobhita Dhulipala

Genre: Crime Drama | Added to Netflix: November 18

Director Anurag Kashyap’s fascinating thriller juxtaposes a violent junkie cop (Vicky Kaushal) with a sadistic serial killer (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), finding more similarities than differences. The director cleverly uses music to emotionally distance the audience from the violence on screen.

Singham (2011)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 141 Minutes

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: November 18

Righteous small-town cop Bajirao Singham is promoted to lead a big city police force, but there’s more to the promotion than there seems. It was orchestrated by local crime lord Jaykant Shikre in order to take revenge on Singham for an earlier humiliation. Will Singham’s moral superiority and superhuman strength be enough to withstand Shikre’s diabolical torments?

Te3n (2016)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 128 Minutes

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 18

Amitabh Bachchan shines in this tale of tragic loss and the ravages of aging. Bachchan plays a grandfather whose young granddaughter was abducted and murdered ten years earlier by a mystery man who was never found. When another child is kidnapped in a similar manner, the grandfather’s clues and determination may be the only things that can prevent another death.

Well Done Abba (2009)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Shyam Benegal

Cast: Boman Irani, Minissha Lamba, Sammir Dattani

Genre: Political Satire | Added to Netflix: November 18

A chauffeur returns to his hometown to find a groom for his daughter, only to be embroiled in a scandal to trick villagers out of grant money earmarked to build wells. Though the story is convoluted and overly long, Boman Irani is very funny in this take on political corruption.

Andhaghaaram (2020)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 171 Minutes

Director: V Vignarajan

Cast: Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran

Genre: Supernatural Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 23

Otherworldly forces bind the fates of a blind sorcerer, a former cricketer overwhelmed by intrusive thoughts, and a psychiatrist who can’t escape his past in the thriller Andhaghaaram (which is also available on Netflix in Telugu as Andhakaaram).

Andhakaaram (2020)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 171 Minutes

Director: V Vignarajan

Cast: Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran

Genre: Supernatural Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 23

Andhakaaram is the the Telugu version of Andhaghaaram.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: November 2020

Mismatched (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat

Genre: Coming-of-Age | Added to Netflix: November 20

A romantic guy and a career-minded girl are paired up on a college computer science project. Can love bloom between this mismatched couple? Vidya Malvade never got her due after her great performance in Chak De! India, so it’s nice to see her in a significant role in this Netflix Original series.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (2020) N

Language: English

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan

Genre: Reality | Added to Netflix: November 27

Producer Karan Johar puts his spin on a Real Housewives/Kardashian-type reality show with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The series stars Neelam Kothari (wife of actor Samir Soni), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavna Pandey (Chunky Pandey), and Seema Khan (Sohail Khan). Johar and actress Jacqueline Fernandez make cameos, but the real draw is a season finale appearance by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri.

Which of the newly added Indian movies will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!