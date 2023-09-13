When Will Season 7 of S.W.A.T. Be On Netflix?

S.W.A.T. will eventually be returning for a seventh season after a shock renewal after initially being canceled. Due to the strikes, however, its CBS release date has been significantly delayed. When could see S.W.A.T. season 7 eventually hit Netflix? Here’s what we know so far.

On the air since 2017, S.W.A.T., for those unfamiliar, is the procedural CBS show that follows Sergeant Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson and his crew as they solve crimes in the Los Angeles area.

It was quite a wild ride in getting a season 7 renewal for S.W.A.T., as you may have read over the summer. In early May, it was announced that the show would not return for any seventh season, with the recently wrapped season 6 being the last. Only a few days later, that decision was reversed.

Filming was due to get underway on the new season this summer and would then inevitably be broadcast as part of the CBS 2023/24 schedule; however, that won’t be the case. The show is one of the many that have been suspended because of the ongoing WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Where is S.W.A.T. streaming on Netflix?

Before we dig into the future, here is a quick note on where the CBS drama is currently streaming on Netflix.

The show is streaming on Netflix in at least six countries when publishing, including the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and Turkey.

In the US, they only got the show added for the first time earlier in 2023, with the sixth season being added in September 2023.

The show notably departed (without any official word from Netflix itself) in the United Kingdom in September 2023, and it’s unclear whether it’ll return.

When will S.W.A.T. season 7 be on Netflix?

Given the show has skipped its usual Fall 2023 spot, we won’t be seeing S.W.A.T. season 7 airing on CBS anytime soon, and therefore, its licensing window to Netflix has likely been pushed back. Had the strikes not gone ahead, we would’ve predicted season 7 hitting Netflix next September, but now, it’s likely they won’t get it in the US until at least 2025.

In Canada and the other mentioned regions above that are still waiting for season 6 or even season 5 in some cases, it won’t be until at least 2025 too if not even longer.

While waiting for the new season of S.W.A.T. to hit Netflix, we recommend checking out The Night Agent on Netflix. It comes from Shawn Ryan, who serves as executive producer on S.W.A.T. and shares a lot of the same DNA in that it’s an excellent drama that gets its hooks in you quickly.

Are you looking forward to season 7 of S.W.A.T. eventually hitting Netflix? Let us know down below and keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it in the months and maybe even years to come with new information.