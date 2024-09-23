‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Netflix US Release Date Confirmed

The fourth Kung Fu Panda movie hit theaters over the summer and will soon be coming to Netflix in the United States and other regions worldwide in the years to come. Here’s the confirmed Netflix US release date and another country schedule for Kung Fu Panda 4.

Directed by Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Stine, we see Jack Black returning to voice the titular martial arts animated film that first began in 2008. In the fourth entry, Po is tapped to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, but to do so, he needs to find a new apprentice.

The movie features a few new voices and characters, including Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Ronny Chieng, Ke Huy Quan, and Lori Tan Chinn. The fourth installment received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Tara Brady summarized the sentiment for most critics perfectly for the Irish Times, saying, “Caveats and niggles ultimately don’t dent the magnanimous-natured enjoyment. A lesser Kung Fu Panda movie remains vastly superior to most mainstream animated features.”

Netflix does have a connection to Kung Fu Panda beyond streaming some of the older movies on a licensing basis. In recent years, it’s been the exclusive home to the spin-off series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, with all three seasons currently available.

When will Kung Fu Panda 4 be on Netflix US?

The one region we know Kung Fu Panda 4 will be hitting in due course is Netflix in the United States. Thanks to a deal between Netflix and Universal in 2021, all movies from their animation divisions (DreamWorks and Illumination) come to Netflix within an 18-month window called the Pay-1 Window.

For the most part, movies have been in theaters for four months (~120 days) before heading to Peacock for four months, Netflix US for ten, and then Peacock for another four. Netflix US will also stream Trolls Band Together and Migration from Illumination under the same deal in 2024.

So, here’s the updated and confirmed streaming timeline for Kung Fu Panda 4:

Theatrical release: March 8th, 2024

Peacock first window: June 21st, 2024

Netflix first window: October 21st, 2024

Peacock second window: August 21st, 2025

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix in October 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Will international Netflix regions stream Kung Fu Panda 4?

What about if you’re not from the United States? Sadly, we don’t have any official press release from Netflix in these regions, but we can look at DreamWorks movies currently on Netflix to judge which regions should get the movie in the coming years.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish currently streams on Netflix in the US under the deal outlined above, and in addition, the following regions seem to be getting DreamWorks titles under a similar arrangement:

Australia

Belgium

South Korea

In those three cases, we suspect you’ll have Kung Fu Panda 4 alongside the US by the end of 2024. Most European territories, Canada, and India, seem to receive DreamWorks titles around two years after their theatrical release, so that would place the movie’s release sometime in 2026.

Did you check out Kung Fu Panda 4 in theaters or Peacock or are you waiting for it to be added to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.