When will Season 9 of ‘American Horror Story’ be on Netflix?

American Horror Story has wrapped up airing ninth season and with all the previous seasons still on Netflix, will season 9 (or AHS: 1984 as it’s also known) be on Netflix and if so, when will season 9 be streaming? Here’s an updated look at the latest season, the future on Netflix and more.

American Horror Story: 1984 is the 9th season of FX’s famous anthology horror series that’s produced by Ryan Murphy.

The latest season takes us back to the past in 1984. A homage to classic slasher film franchise Friday the 13th, in the summer of 1984, five friends from Los Angeles head to Camp Redwood to work as counselors. When the infamous killer “Mr. Jingles” escapes from prison, he returns to Camp Redwood to continue his massacre.

This is the first season of American Horror Story to not feature fan-favorite Evan Peters. Sarah Paulson has returned but will only feature in a minor-role.

American Horror Story Season 9 Netflix US Release Date

American Horror Story is one of the few FX shows that remain on Netflix to this day.

We’re expecting AHS and other Ryan Murphy shows to remain on Netflix as Netflix continues to pay the licensing for AHS, American Crime Story and POSE. Don’t forget that Ryan Murphy also has an exclusive output deal with Netflix.

Like all the previous seasons that came before, American Horror Story season 9 will be expected to arrive in September or October 2020. Traditionally, this is just before the next season but season 10 of American Horror Story looks to be delayed.

American Horror Story also releases on Hulu and Amazon Prime but like Netflix. This year, new seasons are added even faster to Hulu as part of the big merger that happened between FX’s parent company and Disney. The new campaign is called FX on Hulu which sees pretty much the entire FX library head to Hulu exclusively. We’ve been informed, however, this will not effect AHS on Netflix.

American Horror Story Season 9 Release Schedule for Other Regions

Typically Netflix UK receives the latest season of American Horror Story just before Netflix US. Therefore, we can expect the ninth season to arrive around September 2020.

Australia actually lost American Horror Story earlier in 2020 so therefore, we’re not expecting the new season to arrive at all.

As for Canadian subscribers, American Horror Story is unavailable to stream in your region.

Other regions which should receive American Horror Story in the fall of 2020 include:

Mainland Europe (Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain etc)

Asia (Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore etc)

Are you looking forward to American Horror Story: 1984 coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!