‘Daredevil’ Seasons 1-3 Leaving Netflix in March 2022

Daredevil which first premiered on Netflix in April 2015 will see all three of its seasons leave Netflix globally on March 1st, 2022 according to new removal notices showing the title.

Nearly seven years ago, Daredevil first premiered on Netflix in April 2015. Almost immediately, Daredevil took the streaming world by storm, firmly establishing its place at the time as one of the best Netflix Originals to date, and easily one of the best-produced superhero shows, which was able to rival DC’s popular growing Arrowverse.

However, by October 2018, the release of season 3 of Daredevil would be the series last, disappointing millions of fans worldwide.

Many factors contributed to the collapse of the Netflix Marvel shows, but ultimately this was because of Netflix’s declining relationship with Disney, who at the time was a year away from releasing its own streaming service, Disney+, and had begun aggressively pulling back the licensing of Marvel characters from other companies. One of the best examples is Disney’s acquisition of Fox, which saw the giant brand acquire the rights to the likes of the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and more.

Not only is Daredevil scheduled to leave Netflix globally, but all of the series related to The Defenders including The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage will all be leaving Netflix.

When is Daredevil scheduled to leave Netflix?

At the time of publishing, all three seasons of Daredevil are scheduled to leave all Netflix libraries on March 1st, 2022. However, finding the information on your Netflix app or web browser is difficult as the leaving date for the series is not displayed on the title card or on mobile devices.

As to why Daredevil is leaving Netflix is currently unknown, but we’ve reached out to Netflix and Disney for clarification.

Below is the removal notice that is displayed when streaming Daredevil:

Where will Daredevil be available to stream next?

Given that Disney+ has an entire section dedicated to Marvel content, internationally, it makes the most sense for Daredevil to arrive there. However, in the US some of the older Marvel content not related to the Disney+ original content has instead been made available to stream on Hulu instead.

We’re still waiting for confirmation on the next streaming home of Daredevil and will update you as we know more.