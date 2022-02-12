Netflix Original Series ‘Soundtrack’ Leaving Netflix in March 2022

The removal notices just keep on coming and this one is a particularly interesting removal. The Netflix Original series Soundtrack which only ran for a single season will soon be departing Netflix around the globe with an expiration notice saying the title will leave on March 1st, 2022.

At one point in its life, the show was called Mixtape before being renamed to Soundtrack. The 10-episode first season was released on December 18th, 2019 to mixed reviews. Sadly it was one and done for the show was Netflix canceled the series just a few weeks later.

The surprise removal of Soundtrack comes alongside a bunch of other Disney-owned properties all looking to depart the service on March 1st.

Soundtrack, despite being labeled a Netflix Original, was developed and distributed by 20th Television which is now under the Disney umbrella.

The biggest titles leaving are the Marvel series including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Punisher but other titles like American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Pose, and Agents of Shield.

On its recent earnings call, Disney hinted that it would soon be taking a loss of around $200 million when it comes to not licensing to TV and SVOD. It looks like some of that money was spent buying up various licenses.

With Disney pulling back the show presumably for its own platforms whether that be Disney+ internationally and/or Hulu in the United States, there may be some calls for a renewal under Disney’s banner but it seems unlikely.

Once the show departs Netflix, it’ll be added to our list of every Netflix Original title that has been removed from the service which has grown significantly over the past couple of years.

Could The Politician and Ratched be next?

Soundtrack isn’t the only show Netflix has bought up from 20th Television over the past few years and served up as a Netflix Original.

Two of the major titles Netflix has picked up in recent years is The Politician and Ratched. The former is seemingly canceled after two seasons (which were ordered upfront) and the latter has gone MIA despite being renewed for a second season.

Neither of these two shows are currently showing removal notices for now but this could be indicative that they may leave in the future.

Will you be checking out Soundtrack before it leaves Netflix on March 1st? Let us know in the comments down below.