When will Seasons 16-18 of ‘NCIS’ be on Netflix?

NCIS will soon be returning for its eighteenth season on CBS with the majority of past seasons on Netflix but will season 16, season 17, or season 18 come to Netflix? Let’s take a look at the streaming status of the show.

It’s worth noting that only Netflix US currently has access to NCIS and we don’t expect other regions to get any of the previous seasons.

NCIS has been on our screens for well over 15 years now and fans still keep coming back for more. The franchise has spawned multiple spin-offs over its run with titles such as NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans but only the original series used to get regular updates on Netflix. Season 17 was one of the most-watched seasons in history with over 12.5 million tuning in on a weekly basis.

For those that are new to the show, “The Major Case Response Team” is a part of the fictional Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The team is based in Washington D.C in the field office of Washington Navy Yard. If a crime is committed by a member of the Marine Corps or Navy, the MCRT is sent in to investigate.

Will Seasons 16-18 of NCIS release on Netflix?

Since 2018, two of CBS’s major titles on Netflix no longer started receiving annual updates. Season 15, which is still the newest season on Netflix, was added in June 2018 and since then, NCIS and Criminal Minds haven’t been updated.

So what’s happening? Officially, neither CBS or Netflix has provided us with a statement regarding the future of the show but the indication is that the contract to get annual updates ended and now we’re probably waiting until the day when the two titles are taken away from Netflix.

CBS does still work with Netflix on licensing, just this year, Netflix picked up a few of its shows both from the past and what’s currently airing.

However, we’re not expecting any season past season 16 to touch down on Netflix. Instead, you’ll have to use CBS All Access (soon to be morphed into Paramount+) to catch up.

Two other CBS shows that used to get regular updates on Netflix also stopped but also departed Netflix. Hawaii FIve-0 left Netflix in February, and Blue Bloods will follow suit in November 2019. Both shows will only be available to stream on CBS All Access.

What about other regions?

For fans of the show in the United Kingdom, NCIS, unfortunately, is not on Netflix. The show is set to air on Fox in January 2019, and will most likely be available for catch up on demand on Sky’s Sky Go App and Now TV.

In a similar situation for Canada and Australia, the show isn’t currently streaming on Netflix either. For Canada, the show is available to watch on GlobalTV and for Australia, the show is available on TenHD.

Will you be sad to see NCIS leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.