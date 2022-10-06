When will Seasons 4, 5 and 6 of ‘Young Sheldon’ be on Netflix?

Young Sheldon will soon wrap up its fifth season on CBS and has also been renewed through to season 7 on the network. For some on Netflix, you’ll be receiving season 5 shortly and for those in the UK, you’re still waiting for season 4 but that wait will come to an end in November 2022.

The spinoff prequel series to The Big Bang Theory that first aired beginning in 2017 is now up its fifth season which is due to wrap in May 2022. As mentioned, the show was renewed through to 2023/24.

At the time of writing, Netflix only holds the streaming rights for Young Sheldon in four countries. Those being the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, and Switzerland. If we contrast that to The Big Bang Theory, that’s currently available in at least 16 countries albeit we’ve seen it depart in many regions as HBO Max rolls out.

Netflix first licensed seasons 1-3 of the show back in the UK and Australia back in October 2021. Italy and Switzerland then later received the series (all four seasons) in April 2022.

For almost all other regions, you’ll need a HBO Max subscription to watch Young Sheldon. If you’re wondering why it’s not Paramount+ you’ll need because it airs on CBS, it’s because the show is produced for CBS by Warner Brothers Television.

When will Season 4 of Young Sheldon be on Netflix UK?

Netflix UK is still waiting on season 4 of Young Sheldon.

This is likely because the show sold its broadcast rights to Channel 4 (it airs on E4), and Netflix has to wait until those rights expire before it jumps over.

Those rights are now up and we’ve got confirmation that Young Sheldon season 4 will release on Netflix UK on November 1st, 2022.

When will Season 5 of Young Sheldon be on Netflix?

For those in Australia, you could be getting the new season in January 2023 because season 4 came in January 2022 (shows are often renewed on cycles).

For those in Italy and Switzerland, we’re expecting season 5 to arrive between now and April 2023, although, again, we need more data to give a more accurate prediction.

As for the UK, you’ll likely have to wait until late 2023 for season 5 of Young Sheldon.

When will Season 6 of Young Sheldon be on Netflix?

Season 6 of Young Sheldon premiered on CBS on September 2022 and won’t be coming to Netflix until around 2024 but we’ll have more on this later.

Are you looking forward to the new seasons of Young Sheldon coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.