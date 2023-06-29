Will ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ Season 2 Come to Netflix?

Sad news for K-drama fans, the long-awaited second season of Arthdal Chronicles will not be simulcast on Netflix. While season 1 will remain on Netflix for the time being, we’re told that season 2 “will not be available for streaming on Netflix.”

The first season of Arthdal Chronicles was split into three volumes of six episodes, released on South Korean cable network tvN, and streamed exclusively on Netflix around the world from June 1st, 2019, to September 22nd, 2019.

The key South Korean talent for the series includes Song Joong-ki, Jan Dong-gun, and Kim Ji-won.

The series is produced by Studio Dragon, who previously worked on Netflix shows such as Love Alarm, Crash Landing on You, My Holo Love, and Sweet Home.

“Set in the fictional land of Arthdal during ancient times. Eun Som was born with a fate to bring disaster to Arthdal. Due to his mother’s struggles to save him, he goes through hardships and grows up. He appears again in Arthdal. Ta Gon is a war hero of Arthdal. He has paved the way for Arthdal to become a prosperous city nation and he is the most powerful person in Arthdal. He dreams of becoming the first king of Arthdal. Tan Ya was born with the same fate as Eun Som. She is the successor of the Wahan Tribe. Going through hardships, she realized her mission. She lives under the highest honor, and her ambition is to become a politician.”

The second season synopsis is as follows:

“In Season 2, Ta Gon’s Kingdom of Arthdal and Eun Seom’s Ago Union are set to face an inevitable great war. Eun Seom is the ruler of the East now. Tan Ya is the successor to the Wahan clan. The story set eight years after Ta Gon has become king.”

Will Arthdal Chronicles season 2 be coming to Netflix?

Sadly, no.

A member of the CJN EM marketing team reached out to us to confirm that Arthdal Chronicles season 2 is not coming to Netflix.

This is incredibly surprising news when considering that the first season was simulcast on Netflix.

Why isn’t Arthdal Chronicles season 2 coming to Netflix?

That remains unclear. However, we assume the simplest answer is Netflix hasn’t paid to license the second season from CJ ENM to be simulcast on its platform.

Where will I be able to stream Arthdal Chronicles?

Currently, there are no streaming services outside of South Korea that will be streaming Arthdal Chronicles season 2.

The only place to watch Arthdal Chronicles is on tvN.

Will Arthdal Chronicles season 2 ever come to Netflix?

Unless another streaming service acquires an exclusive license to stream the K-drama on its platform, there is nothing stopping Netflix from licensing the full season sometime in the near future.

Would you like to see Arthdal Chronicles season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.