‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3: Coming to Netflix Internationally Weekly in January 2022

Snowpiercer is returning for a third season and will be coming to Netflix globally (except the United States) on a weekly schedule starting in late January 2022. Here’s what we can expect from season 3 of Snowpiercer and when it’ll be on Netflix globally.

For those not keeping up with the show or introduced just yet, Snowpiercer is the TNT series that turns the Bong Joon-ho movie from 2013 which itself is based on a graphic novel, into a serialized format.

The show began back in May 2020 after years of development. Netflix secured the rights to the show internationally and for the past 2 seasons has received weekly episodes of the show. It’s branded as a Netflix Original and will continue to be so going into season 3.

The reason why Netflix gets the show internationally is that the show is distributed outside the United States by ITV Studios and not Warner Brothers as it is in the US. The future of the show is also secure given it’s already been given a season 4 renewal that came in late July 2021.

When will season 3 of Snowpiercer be on Netflix?

Season 3 of Snowpiercer production began in early March 2021 and wrapped filming by the end of July 2021.

We predicted the show would be back in January 2022 and that was confirmed in early November 2021. Season 3 episode 1 kicks off on January 24th, 2022 on TNT.

That means season 3 of Snowpiercer will begin dropping on Netflix internationally (all regions outside the US like Netflix UK, Australia, and Canada) from January 25th, 2022. That means episodes air in the US on Monday evenings and then hits Netflix on the following Tuesday morning (around 8 AM GMT).

Here’s the preliminary release schedule expected for Snowpiercer season 3 internationally (please note that dates are subject to change):

Episode Number TNT Release Date Netflix Release Date Episode 01 January 24th, 2022 January 25th, 2022 Episode 02 January 31st February 1st Episode 03 February 7th February 8th Episode 04 February 14th February 15th Episode 05 February 21st February 22nd Episode 06 February 28th March 1st Episode 07 March 7th March 8th Episode 08 March 14th March 15th Episode 09 March 21st March 22nd Episode 10 March 28th March 29th

Will Netflix’s release schedule be affected if the show moves to HBO Max?

The show has already begun being added to HBO Max. As of December 2021, the first season has been made available with season 2 likely due to joining the service in 2022.

This will not affect its international availability on Netflix for the moment despite HBO Max slowly rolling out around the globe. We’ve seen another show move from broadcast to HBO Max in the form of Close Enough and season 2 of that still made its way over to Netflix internationally.

Will Snowpiercer be on Netflix US?

We’ve covered this before but it’s worth reiterating. Snowpiercer will not be coming to Netflix in the United States. The show is exclusively streaming on TNT and HBO Max (only one season is available as of December 2021).

On the flip side, Netflix regularly gets the Bong Joon-Ho movie including it currently being listed to come in July 2021 again but be warned, it likely won’t be around forever as it’s one of the movies that regularly rotates to and from Netflix. It’s currently set to leave Netflix US in January 2022.

Are you looking forward to Snowpiercer season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.