What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2022

A brand new year will mean the removal of another batch of movies and TV shows. Below, we’ll walk you through all the movies and series leaving Netflix in the United States throughout January 2022.

For those unfamiliar with streaming services or Netflix, many of the movies and TV series present on the service are only licensed. According to Netflix they “strive to keep the titles you want to watch, some titles do leave Netflix because of licensing agreements.”

You may notice our lists look very different from other outlets. That’s because we list titles very differently to other sites. We list titles for their actual day of removal whereas Netflix’s PR release lists titles removals the day before they actually leave. For example, all the movies listed for January 1st were listed by Netflix for removal on December 31st.

Missed any of the December 2021 removals?

As always, you’ll want to keep this post bookmarked or keep returning as we’ll be updating throughout December and indeed into January 2022 with all the removals.

Full List of Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in January 2022

What’s Leaving Netflix on January 1st, 2022

A Cinderella Story (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Defiance (2008)

The Devil Inside (2012)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Forensic Files (Collections 1-9)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Parts 1-5)

Fullmetal Alchemist (Season 1)

Ghost (1990)

Gladiator (2000)

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings (Season 1)

House Party (1990)

House Party 2 (1991)

House Party 3 (1994)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

The Last Airbender (2010)

Like Crazy (2011)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Love Jones (1997)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Magnolia (1999)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

My Fair Lady (1964)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Serendipity (2001)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Stuart Little (1999)

The Strangers (2008)

Titanic (1997)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Zodiac (2007)

