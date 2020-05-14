‘Snowpiercer’ Season 1 Netflix Release Schedule (Global & US)

Snowpiercer season 1 is coming to Netflix internationally as a Netflix Original series. Here’s the current release schedule and a little on what you need to know about the upcoming sci-fi series plus we’ll take a look at what chances it has to arrive on Netflix in the US too.

Let’s kick off with what you need to know about the new show. Yes, it’s based on the same story as the movie from Bong Joon-ho so it has high expectations. The new series is being developed by Josh Friedman who is most known for his Terminator series called The Sarah Connor Chronicle and based on the aesthetic they’re very similar in nature.

The series was first announced in November 2016 and has gone through years of struggling production but now, in 2020, the series is ready.

The new series will follow similar beats to the movie. It’s set in 2021 and follows a set of travelers on a train who survive on a train after the world becomes a frozen wasteland.

Snowpiercer Netflix International Release Schedule

Season 1 of Snowpiercer is a Netflix Original everywhere outside the United States and excluding China too. The series will carry Netflix Original branding in every country as you can see on the show’s official Netflix page.

Netflix will get the first two episodes on May 25th and then arrive on a weekly basis thereafter. New episodes will air on TNT on Sunday evenings in the States and get added to Netflix at around 8 AM GMT.

This is a similar deal to the likes of Better Call Saul and Riverdale which also get weekly drops shortly after the US premiere.

Here’s the current episode release schedule. Note that these dates are subject to change if TNT elects to take a week break at some point and we will update the table to reflect if necessary.

Episode # TNT Release Netflix International Release Episode 1 May 17th May 25th, 2020 Episode 2 May 24th May 25th Episode 3 May 31st June 1st Episode 4 June 7th June 8th Episode 5 June 14th June 15th Episode 6 June 21st June 22nd Episode 7 June 28th July 29th Episode 8 July 5th July 6th Episode 9 July 12th July 13th Episode 10 July 19th July 20th

Will Snowpiercer season 1 be on Netflix in the United States?

This is yet to be unconfirmed but based on previous deals of this nature the answer looks like it could be yes.

You see, titles like The Good Place and Dirty John air first on its US network, arriving weekly in Netflix internationally and then later down the track coming to Netflix US.

US streaming plans have yet to be announced which means it’s a distinct possibility that the US does get season 1 of Snowpiercer.

Our best guess as to when this is would be in 2021 possibly shortly before season 2 (see below) is due to air similar to Better Call Saul’s Netflix schedule.

The good news is that a long future is expected for the show with season 2 already in the works and in production. However, production is currently stalled due to COVID-19.

Let us know down in the comments if you’re looking forward to watching Snowpiercer on Netflix.