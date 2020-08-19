When will ‘The Flash’ Season 7 be on Netflix?

After season 6 came to a grinding halt, fans of The Flash have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the seventh season. With the series not returning to The CW until January 2021, that’s a hefty delay for the Netflix release date. We aren’t expecting to see season 7 of The Flash on Netflix until late 2021.

After surviving the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Barry Allen aka The Flash must contend with the villainous Mirror Master, and the speedster Godspeed.

When is The Flash season 7 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the impact the COVID-19 Pandemic has had on the industry, a dizzying number of productions were shut down in 2020. In particular The Flash, and multiple other series from The CW, never even had the chance to air the final episodes of their respective seasons.

The regular schedule for The CW has had to be changed radically, and now the first episode of The Flash isn’t scheduled to air until January 2021. With the likelihood that The Flash will return with a further 22 episodes, which doesn’t include the remaining three episodes from season six. That leaves a potential 25 weeks of broadcasting episodes, taking up half the year.

The CW is infamous for its regular amount of broadcast breaks throughout the year. These breaks are typically in place to allow the cast and crew to continue filming further episodes. There can be up to 15 weeks of these breaks in a regular season of The Flash.

If we take the potential 25 episodes to be broadcast, and up to 15 weeks of breaks, it could take The CW up to a possible 40 weeks before the finale of The Flash is aired.

Assuming the series retains it’s Tuesday time slot, the earliest date The Flash could return is January 5th, 2021. 39 weeks on from January 5th, 2021 is October 5th, 2021.

Taking all of the above into account would indicate that The Flash won’t be arriving until Q4 2021.*

All the factors point towards a Q4 2021 release date for The Flash season 7.

*Q4 = October-December

What to expect from The Flash season 7?

The Flash will be facing off against a major comic-book supervillain and fellow speedster, Godspeed.

The press release for The Flash season 7 gave us insight on what to expect from the upcoming season.

After a thrilling cliffhanger which saw the new Mirror Master victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris. With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes Caitlin Snow, Cisco Ramon, Ralph Dibny and Nash Wells, as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West, meta-attorney Cecile Horton, tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P Runk, Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team, and his marriage, apart.

Barry Allen has fought against multiple speedsters as The Flash, but Godspeed may be his most dangerous enemy yet.

Will The Flash leave Netflix in 2021?

Thanks to Netflix’s legacy contract with The CW, The Flash isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Netflix will receive every season of The Flash, and once it’s over the series will remain on Netflix for a further five years.

So even if season 7 was to be the final season of The Flash, Netflix would still be streaming the series until the end of 2026.

Which regions will be streaming The Flash season 7?

If you’re in the United Kingdom, you won’t have access to The Flash on Netflix. The series has always only been available on Sky TV. To stream The Flash in the UK you will need a Now TV subscription or be a customer of Sky TV.

Some regions receive episodes weekly, the following regions receive episodes weekly;

Belgium

Canada

Czech Republic

Greece

Israel

Netherlands

Romania

Slovakia

Further regions stream seasons of The Flash but are typically a season behind:

Argentina

Brazil

France

Hong Kong

Hungary

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Poland

Russia

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Are you excited to watch The Flash on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!