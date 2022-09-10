The highly anticipated new Viola Davis movie, The Woman King, is about to touch down in theaters around the world and will be hitting Netflix in two regions within the next year with others to follow further down the line.

Having just debuted at the TIFF to excellent reviews across the board, the movie is setting its sights on a theatrical release on September 16th, 2022.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie is about an all-female warrior unit who protected Dahomey in West Africa in the 19th century.

Viola Davis leads the cast but also features the talents of Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega.

When will The Woman King be on Netflix in the United States?

The movie will be coming to Netflix as part of the deal struck in 2021 that brings all theatrical releases to the service for the first window.

While the kinks of the deal are still being worked out, so far, we know the movie should hit Netflix somewhere between 120 days (which is when Umma hit Netflix) and 168 days (which is when Uncharted hit Netflix).

That means we’re currently expecting The Woman King to be streaming on Netflix US between January 14th, 2023 and March 3rd, 2022.

Other Sony movies headed to Netflix US in the coming months includes Father Stu, Bullet Train, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and Devotion.

When will The Woman King be on Netflix in India?

Netflix India is also currently on a first-window output deal with Sony Pictures, although it’s much easier to predict release dates than the United States.

In India, without fail, they’ve received new Sony movies exactly 120 days following their theatrical release. That means you should receive the movie in January 2023.

Will other regions of Netflix stream The Woman King?

The likely answer is yes, although we don’t have specifics and it’s not anytime soon.

Netflix in multiple regions receives new Sony movies promptly, although Netflix nor Sony promotes any deal.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies roughly 2 years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see The Woman King added sometime in 2024.

Other regions will have to wait even longer.

We’ll update this post with more on when The Woman King will be on Netflix over the coming months.