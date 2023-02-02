‘Barracuda Queens’ Swedish Crime Drama Coming to Netflix in 2023

A new Netflix crime-drama from Sweden, Barracuda Queens, is coming to Netflix sometime in 2023. Inspired by true events, we suspect Barracuda Queens could be as popular as Young Royals. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Barracuda Queens, including, the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

Barracuda Queens is an upcoming Swedish Netflix Original crime-drama series written by Camilla Ahlgren and directed by Amanda Adolffson.

The series is produced by Frida Asp and Fatima Varhos through their new production company Asp Varhos. Both producers have previously worked with Netflix before on shows such as Quicksand and Love & Anarchy.

When is the Barracuda Queens Netflix release dates?

We know for certain that Barracuda Queens is coming to Netflix in 2023, however, Netflix is yet to announce a release date.

We’re expecting to learn more soon.

What is the plot of Barracuda Queens?

The synopsis for Barracuda Queens has been sourced from Netflix:

Inspired by true events, Barracuda Queens is a girl gang heist series in an upper-class setting. The Barracuda Queens are a group of disaffected teenage girls who, bored of their privileged lives in the affluent Stockholm suburb Djursholm, become involved in an escalating campaign of house burglaries targeting their naive rich neighbors. By day they are high-achieving students and daughters but by night, they are ruthless thieves. And no one will ever suspect them – right?

Who are the cast members of Barracuda Queens?

The majority of the cast members will be making their debuts in Barracuda Queens.

For English audiences, the most recognizable actress will be Izabella Scorupco, who played Natalya Simonova in Goldeneye. Scorupco plays the role of Margareta Millkvist.

Fans of the Swedish Millenium trilogy will recognize actress Mirja Turestedt as Monica Figuerola.

Below is the full cast list for Barracuda Queens;

Alva Bratt as Lollo Millkvist

Tindra Monsen as Klara Rapp

Sandra Zubovic as Frida Rapp

Tea Stjärne as Mia Thorstensson

Sarah Gustafsson as Amina Khalil

Carsten Björnlund as Lars Millkvist

Izabella Scorupco as Margareta Millkvist

Max Ulveson as Calle Millkvist

Johannes Kuhnke as Claes Rap

Mirja Turestedt as Viveca Rapp

Michaela Thorsén as Cecilia Thorstensson

Meliz Kargles as Laila Khalil

Gino Estera as Farshid Khalil

What is the episode count?

We can confirm there will be a total of 6 episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of 45 minutes.

Sofie Forsman, Tove Forsman, and Veronica Zacco are the episodic writers of the series.

When and where did filming take place?

It took 6 months of filming between June 2nd, 2022, and January 5th, 2023 to film all of Barracuda Queens.

Filming took place in Stockholm, Sweden.

Are you looking forward to watching Barracuda Queens on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!