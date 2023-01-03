When will Tom Hanks’ ‘A Man Called Otto’ be on Netflix?

Sony begins their 2023 release slate with a new Tom Hanks movie called A Man Called Otto. The movie hits theaters in mid-January 2023 after releasing in select theaters in late December but will the movie head to Netflix? The answer is it depends on where you live.

Based on the 2012 novel, which was previously adapted into a film in 2015, this new entry comes from director Marc Forster and writer David Magee.

Per Sony Pictures, here’s what you can expect if you decide to check out the new movie:

“A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson, a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol.”

Starring alongside Hanks in the movie includes Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

When will A Man Called Otto be on Netflix US?

The movie will be coming to Netflix in the United States (and likely India) as part of a first window deal Netflix has with Sony Pictures for their entire theatrical slate from 2021 onwards.

The nature of this agreement isn’t perfect given we’ve seen movies land on Netflix anywhere between 120 days and 165 days following their initial theatrical release.

In this case, we’re currently expecting the movie to land on Netflix sometime between May 13th, 2023, and June 2023.

Other Sony movies heading to Netflix US in 2023 include The Woman King, Devotion, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Will international regions of Netflix receive A Man Called Otto?

Most other regions of Netflix do not have the first window deal like the United States and India does so you’ll have to wait until another window when it will be available.

As suggested above, Netflix India consistently receives new Sony movies 120 days after release, meaning you will see the movie added around the same time as the US.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies around two years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see A Man Called Otto added sometime in 2024/25.

Will you be checking out A Man Called Otto in theaters or will you be in one of the lucky regions that will receive it later in 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.