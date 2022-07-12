Sony Pictures Releasing is set to release their big new summer movie, Where the Crawdads Sing, in theaters on July 15th, 2022 and the movie will be headed to Netflix. If current trends hold, the movie could be on Netflix in the United States as soon as November 2022. Here’s what you need to know.

Coming from 3000 Pictures and Hello Sunshine (the production company helmed by Reese Witherspoon), this mystery thriller is based on the 2018 Delia Owens book of the same name. The NYTimes said the book is “painfully beautiful… a murder-mystery, a coming of age narrative and a celebration of nature”.

Olivia Newman is directing the movie which is set to release theatrically around the world on July 15th, 2022. Newman has a history with Netflix having directed the independent sports movie First Match for the service which was released back in 2018.

Among the cast for Where the Crawdads Sing includes Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Taylor John Smith (Cruel Intentions), Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats) and David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck.)

When will Where the Crawdads Sing be on Netflix US?

We’re still working out the exact kinks of how long it’s taking for Sony movies to come to Netflix. The first few major additions including Uncharted and Umma have come exactly 120 days following their theatrical releases.

If that’s the case for Where the Crawdads Sing, it should be on Netflix as soon as November 12th, 2022. With that said, the movie could hit Netflix much later but either way, right now we’re expecting a date in either late 2022 or early 2023.

We’re tracking all of the Sony movies set to come to Netflix over the next few years in our ongoing preview of their slate here.

Netflix’s DVD.com rental service will also receive the movie by the close of 2022.

This release date schedule is also expected to apply to Netflix India which also gets new Sony movies added in the first window (and has done long before Netflix in the United States).

Will Netflix internationally stream Where the Crawdads Sing?

Based on previous releases of Sony movies around the world, we should see the remainder of Asia, South Africa, and select European regions receive the movie in 2023.

Other European regions such as the United Kingdom should receive the movie in around 2 years’ time in 2024.

Will you be watching Where the Crawdads Sing in theaters or will you be waiting for it to jump onto Netflix later this year? Let us know in the comments down below.