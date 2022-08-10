Will New Seasons of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ be on Netflix in 2022?

For the past few years on Netflix US, you’ve been getting annual servings of The Great British Baking Show (known as The Great British Bake-off in the United Kingdom). It’s not yet been confirmed if season 13 will be coming to Netflix but we are getting other Baking Show treats.

For years, Netflix US (and Netflix US only) has been home to The Great British Baking Show. Before 2017, the service had all the PBS seasons of the shows and its various spinoffs (all of which have now sadly departed) but for the past few years, Netflix has carried the show exclusively. In fact, Netflix US receives weekly episodes in previous years.

So with season 13 of the show and various spin-offs in the works, will we get more episodes of the main show and its various spinoffs in 2022? The answer points to yes but we’re yet to hear anything official.

When will Season 13 / Collection 10 of The Great British Show be on Netflix?

In November 2021, it was announced that The Great British Bake-off would return for season 13 in 2022. No release date has been given but assuming it’s similar to prior years, we’ll get weekly episodes starting sometime in September 2022.

The other big news for this upcoming season is that the famous and iconic tent is moving. According to numerous sources, the iconic tent will be relocating this year.

Will there be a new The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season in 2022 on Netflix?

If the main series does return to Netflix, we’re also expecting a new season of the holiday specials to also hit Netflix.

Netflix is always a year behind when it comes to Christmas specials, so in 2022, Netflix will actually be receiving the specials that aired in 2021 in the UK.

Two episodes are expected to hit Netflix US sometime in November/December 2022. Last year, the two Christmas specials arrived on December 3rd.

One is the Christmas special, featuring stars from It’s a Sin, including Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West, and Shaun Dooley.

The other is the New Year’s special, which is described as follows “Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding see in the New Year with 2018 Bake Off runner-up Kim-Joy and fellow baker Jon, and Hermine and Rowan from the 2020 Bake Off bubble”

Junior Baking Show is coming to Netflix for First Time in August 2022

For the first time, Netflix has picked up the rights to the Junior Baking Show and has set an August 2022 release date.

Season 6 (the season that aired in the UK in early 2021) is set to arrive on Netflix US on August 17th, 2022.

Here’s what you can expect:

Britain’s most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show.”

A representative for Netflix told us that they can’t provide any updates on the show at present but told us to keep an eye out on monthly “new on Netflix” posts.

As a quick aside, if you’re wondering why the show has a different title in the United States to the United Kingdom it’s because Pilsbury owns the trademark to “bake-off”.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of The Great British Baking Show on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.