‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Confirms Netflix Return for 2023

The Christmas season is truly upon us, with Netflix confirming it’ll once again exclusively license season 6 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, scheduled to arrive in the United States on December 8th, 2023.

It’s been a busy year for Baking Show fans on Netflix US. You’ve gotten four batches of episodes across the spectrum of shows now produced under the banner. Earlier in the year, you got, for the first time, a season of The Professionals, followed by an additional season of the Junior series over the Summer.

Then, since the end of September 2023, you’ve been getting weekly episodes of series 14 (or collection 11 as Netflix dubs it) drop every Friday, with that scheduled to wrap up at the beginning of December.

Labeled The Great British Bake Off: Festive Specials in the United Kingdom, Netflix always gets new episodes of the Christmas specials a year late. Season 6, therefore, will consist of the 2022/23 Christmas specials that aired last year. The new Christmas specials that’ll air on Channel 4 this year will be packaged up as season 7 in 2024.

That means you’ll see some old faces hosting, too, with Matt Lucas, who departed this season, hosting alongside Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

What can you expect from the upcoming two episodes?

Here’s a rundown of the two episodes courtesy of Channel 4:

“The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 Famous faces from Channel 4 history compete for the Christmas Star Baker title – guests include Gaby Roslin, Sir Tony Robison, Miquita Oliver, Terry Christian and Claire Sweeney compete for Christmas Star Baker, and there’s a beautiful performance of Swan Lake by the English National Ballet The Great New Year’s Bake Off 2022/23 Bake Off stars from across the years battle it out to win the first Star Baker of 2023. Guests for this special include the 2021 Bake Off finalist Chigs, 2020’s Lottie and Manon and 2018’s Antony battle it out to win the first Star Baker of 2023, before seeing the New Year in with a performance from Riverdance.”

This is one of the many titles Netflix has lined up for its Christmas schedule in 2023 with its big new movie Best. Christmas. Ever! scheduled for release globally on November 16th. You can find more on the December 2023 lineup here.

Are you looking forward to the new holiday specials of The Great British Baking Show coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.