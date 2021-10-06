The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 Coming to Netflix in December 2021

The holidays are just around the corner and this year, we’re getting another dose of British baking with the holiday specials which aired in the UK in 2020. The two new episodes which will make up season 4 will arrive on Netflix on December 3rd but only on Netflix in the US.

For those unaware, The Great British Bake Off or The Great British Baking Show as it’s known on Netflix in the US is a baking competition series that has swept the world by storm. It’s incredibly popular in the UK and made its way stateside thanks to PBS but more recently Netflix who picked up the series exclusively in recent years.

Collection 9 of The Great British Baking Show is currently dropping on Netflix in the United States weekly as of late September 2021. New episodes arrive each Friday and are scheduled to run until late November 2021.

But announced alongside Netflix’s Christmas 2021 lineup is the fact we’re getting two new episodes of the Holidays spin-off of the series.

As per previous seasons, season 4 will be comprised of two Christmas specials.

The first special entitled The Great Christmas Bake Off 2020 sees the new hosts join up with some of the past bakers (from collection 8 in Netflix’s case) to join in the festivities.

Netflix describes the fourth season as follows:

“Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.”

The two episodes are going to be slightly different this year with the first episode being your traditional Christmas episode and the second spicing things up.

Episode 1 is described as follows:

“Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen are joined by past bakers to celebrate Christmas in the tent. And Alexandra Burke performs her magical version of Silent Night.”

Episode 2, which last year saw The Derry Girls in the baking tent, is slightly different this year with it being dubbed a New Year Bake Off.

Here’s how the second episode is described by Channel 4:

“Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood see in the New Year with past bakers Helena and Henry (2019), Nancy (2014) and Rahul (2018), and a cosy sing-song around the piano”

For those outside the United States, you won’t have access to these two episodes however you will have access to the cooking special Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast as well as School of Chocolate which sees “eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level.”

Are you looking forward to The Great British Baking Show Christmas specials for 2021? Let us know in the comments.