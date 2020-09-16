‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 11 Coming to Netflix US Weekly

Netflix is set to be getting weekly episodes of one of Britain’s most-watched and believed reality competition series starting in September 2020 with weekly episodes of The Great British Baking Show coming to Netflix starting September 25th, 2020.

GBBO or Bake Off as it’s sometimes known is a baking competition series where a group of amateurs compete by creating cakes, biscuits and other confectionaries with an all-star guest panel.

The series notably moved from its UK home originally on BBC to Channel 4 from season 8 onwards but despite this change, BBC Worldwide is still who licenses the show abroad.

Netflix has been licensing The Great British Baking Show for a number of years licensing it after it had aired on PBS in the States. These new episodes typically came a year after they aired in the United Kingdom however that’ll be different from 2020.

Announced on September 15th, 2020 Netflix US once again announced it’ll get new episodes weekly following the same release schedule as season 10 last year which is labelled as “Collection 7”. Season 11 will be almost certainly be labelled “collection 8” on Netflix US.

The tent is back open for business! On September 25, an all-new season of The Great British Baking Show will start rolling out on Netflix in The US — new episodes will be available every Friday (three days after they premiere in The UK) pic.twitter.com/CQdzQbTiJ6 — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2020

For season 11, Matt Lucas, known for Little Britain is replacing Sandi Toksvig as one of the hosts with Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood continuing their roles on the show.

Here’s the list of the bakers lined up for season 11 competing for the grand prize.

Dave Friday (30) who is a security guard from Waterlooville, Hampshire

Hermine (39) who is a accountant from London

Laura Adlington (31) who is a digital manager from Gravesend, Kent

Linda Rayfield (61) who is a retired team leader from East Sussex

Loriea Campbell-Clarey (27) who is a diagnostics radiographer from Durham

Lottie Bedlow (31) who is a pantomime producer from West Sussex

Makbul Patel (51) who is a accountant from Manchester

Marc Elliott (51) who is a bronze resin sculptor from St Eval, Cornwall

Mark Lutton (32) who is a project manager from Liverpool

Peter Sawkins (20) who is a finance student from Edinburgh

Rowan Williams (55) who is a music teacher from Worcestershire

Sura Selvarajah (31) who is a pharmacy dispenser from London

When do new episodes arrive on Netflix?

New episodes air on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom every Tuesday before arriving on Netflix on the following Friday.

As per previous seasons, it’s probably best to avoid seeking news about the show between Tuesday and Friday to avoid any spoilers as they will be plenty.

New episodes will be added at 3 AM EST or 12 AM PST.

Here’s the full Netflix release schedule for season 11 of The Great British Bake Off:

Episode # UK Release Date US Release Date 1 22 September 2020 25 September 2020 2 29 September 2020 2 October 2020 3 6 October 2020 9 October 2020 4 13 October 2020 16 October 2020 5 20 October 2020 23 October 2020 6 27 October 2020 30 October 2020 7 3 November 2020 6 November 2020 8 10 November 2020 13 November 2020 9 17 November 2020 20 November 2020 10 24 November 2020 27 November 2020

