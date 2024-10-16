‘Dark’ Star Louis Hofmann to Lead German Netflix Film on Refugee Rescuers Jugend Rettet

Production is ongoing in Malta for Netflix’s upcoming German drama film, Jugend Rettet, which centers on the efforts of the Jugend Rettet, the nongovernment organization with its ship Luventa, rescuing refugees from the perils of the sea. The film will star Dark’s Louis Hofmann and is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

The Jugend Rettet film is an upcoming German Netflix Original directed by Markus Goller. Oliver Ziegenbalg and Michele Cinque wrote the film’s screenplay. Filmproduktion is behind the film’s production, with Christopher Zwickler as a producer for Flute Film and Markus Goller and Oliver Ziegenbalg with Sunnysideup.

The team behind Netflix’s Academy-Award-winning WW1 drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian Goldbeck, and Volker Bertelmann, are part of the production design and the music.

What is the plot of the Jugend Rettet film?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the Jugend Rettet film:

“Inspired by the true story of the German NGO Jugend Rettet and its ship, the Iuventa, this film, currently untitled, chronicles the journey of a group of young Berliners. Unable to stand by and watch as countless refugees lose their lives attempting to reach Europe by sea, they take action. Inexperienced but driven by passion and courage, they launch a crowdfunding campaign to buy an old ship. Venturing into the Mediterranean, they embark on a mission to save thousands of people. But their efforts soon put their understanding of law and justice to the test.”

Who is in the cast of the Jugend Rettet film?

Louis Hofmann is cast in the lead role. Netflix subscribers and fans of Dark should instantly recognize Hofmann for his role as Jonas Kahnwald. He starred in the WW2 miniseries All the Light We Cannot See as Werner and Max Yoder in Ripley. He also recently starred in Apple TV’s Masters of the Air.

Mala Emde (My Daughter, Anne Frank), Katharina Stark (The Interpreter of Silence), and Frederick Lau (The Wave) have been cast in unnamed roles.

Also part of the supporting cast are;

Maria Dragus (Mary Queen of Scots).

Trevor Magaya (The Beautiful Game).

Kathy Etoa (WaPo Berlin).

Felice (The Queen’s Gambit).

Saibon Wang (Celeste).

Joone Dankou (A Sacrifice).

Merlin von Garnier (Wild Republic).

Luisa-Céline Gaffron (8 Days).

Omid Memar (7500).

Confirmed for guest roles are;

Corinna Harfouch (Downfall).

Ulrich Matthes (Downfall).

Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity).

Katja Riemann (Bandits).

Frank Plasberg (Look Who’s Back).

Herbert Knaup (Run Lola Run).

Eleonora Romandini (The White Lotus).

What is the production status of the Jugend Rettet film?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Netflix has confirmed that production in Berlin has already concluded and has since moved to Malta. However, it remains unclear when production in Malta will conclude.

When is the Jugend Rettet film coming to Netflix?

There is no confirmed release date at the time of writing. Given that filming will end in 2024, we’d expect to see the Jugend Rettet film on Netflix sometime in the second half of 2025.

