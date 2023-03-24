‘You’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

Joe’s London vacation has come to a bloody end, and after leaving a trail of bodies in his wake, Netflix’s favorite serial killer is back stateside. Netflix recently confirmed that You has been renewed for a Fifth and final season. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about You season 5 on Netflix.

You is a Netflix Original romantic crime drama series created by Greg Berlanti and based on the novels You and Hidden Bodies by author Caroline Kepnes.

Prior to its arrival on Netflix, the series was on Lifetime. However, once Netflix picked up the series as an original, the streaming service’s global reach helped push the popularity of You into the stratosphere, and has been one of Netflix’s most popular crime dramas since.

You Season 5 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 24/03/2023)

We have official confirmation that You has been renewed by Netflix for a fifth and final season.

The fifth season will come with some changes as showrunner Sera Gamble leaves the series as Showrunner after four seasons. She will continue as an executive producer on the series, meanwhile, Executive Producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will step in as Co-Showrunners.

Gamble had the following to say about her departure as showrunner of the series;

“As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix. Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter had the following to say about the renewal;

“We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer. We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.”

Viewing Statistics for You Season 4

Week Period Hours Viewed (M) Rank Week in Top 10 February 5th, 2023 to February 12th, 2023 92,070,000 1 1 February 12th, 2023 to February 19th, 2023 64,060,000 (-30%) 1 2 February 19th, 2023 to February 26th, 2023 27,750,000 (-57%) 5 3 March 5th, 2023 to March 12th, 2023 75,810,000 (+173%) 1 4 March 12th, 2023 to March 19th, 2023 64,060,000 (-15%) 1 5

In total, all four seasons have amassed over 1.1 billion viewing hours on Netflix. However when you consider Netflix has only been releasing weekly data since Q3 2021, if you add the viewing data from season 2 this pushes the viewing stats to over 1.5 billion viewing hours. The total viewing hours are even higher still when you consider the viewing data from the first season was never released except for the fact that the series had 40 million viewers.

As one of the most popular crime dramas on Netflix, it’s come as no surprise that the series will get a well-deserved final season.

Peter Friedlander, the Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US, and Canada also had his say on the renewal;

“YOU became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season. We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: YOU are in for an unforgettable ending.”

What can we expect to see from You season 5?

Joe the Billionaire

For the second time in his life, the power and money of the family of Joe’s significant other saved him from facing the consequences of his crimes. Thanks to Kate inheriting her father’s fortune and company, Joe now has access to near-unlimited resources.

This means that if Joe were to murder again, it would take very little to sweep it all under the rug.

Joe has embraced his dark self

Always imagining himself as the hero of his own story, Joe has tirelessly tried to fight the darker side of his personality. The attempt to disassociate himself from his actions was so strong, that it resulted in a mental breakdown which saw Joe hallucinate a manifestation of the dark side of himself.

The symbolism of Joe’s reflection in the skyscraper window, and seeing Rhys’s reflection in return is our confirmation that Joe has now embraced his darker self.

Will Joe now kill for fun?

Logically, other than anyone threatening him or Kate, Joe has no further justification to murder, anyone. However, this is Joe we’re talking about, which means some poor unfortunate (or deserved) soul will cross his path eventually, and wind up dead.

Deep down Joe likes to kill, it’s only now with Kate’s power and influence does he have the opportunity to murder with impunity. Knowing he’s protected, Joe may get sloppy as he looks for any reason to chase the thrill of the kill, especially if he can justify it through some virtuous self-reasoning, such as protecting himself and Kate.

Will Joe’s past come back to haunt him?

Despite his power and influence, there are three large loose ends that haven’t been dealt with entirely. Marienne, Nadia, and Ellie Alves.

After refusing to cooperate with Joe, Nadia is currently in prison after being framed for the murder of her boyfriend. In time, there may be a way for her to be released.

We’re not even sure if Joe knows that Marienne is alive. For her sake, it’s better if it continues that way. Her daughter, Juliette, is the main reason why Marienne may never expose her existence to Joe, however, if Marienne decides to try and bring him to justice, she will need help.

Finally, is Ellie, the sister of Delilah, who was murdered by Love Quinn. While Joe was still in the US he was regularly sending money to Ellie while she was at college in New York City. After Joe faked his death and moved to England, it’s unclear if those payments continued. Joe’s return to the states is a story of great fascination, which has been made extremely public as Kate has used her power and influence to control the narrative and make Joe the victim of his former wife Love Quinn. If Ellie can connect the dots, and realize Joe’s part to play in Delilah’s death, then she may look to seek revenge on behalf of her sister.

It must be noted that Jenna Ortega was meant to make an appearance in the fourth season of You, but her busy schedule stopped her from reprising her role. However, if there is time in her schedule to return we may see her in You once more.

Will Joe receive his own stalker?

Over the past four seasons, Joe has stalked many people, including himself, but the object of obsession has been limited to a small pool of people, Beck Love, Marienne, and the imagined Rhys.

With Joe now being a subject of great fascination in the media, perhaps it’s about time Joe becomes stalked.

Who are the cast members of You season 5?

Naturally, Penn Badgley will be returning as Joe Goldberg.

We would also expect Charlie Ritchie to reprise her role as Kate Lockwood in the fifth season.

Once we have further information, we’ll ensure to update you with all the latest news.

When could expect to see You season 5 on Netflix?

The release schedules of the previous 4 seasons of You have been the following;

Season 1 – 26/12/2018

Season 2 – 26/12/2019

Season 3 – 15/10/2021

Season 4A – 09/02/2023

Season 4B – 09/03/2023

Between the final episode broadcast on Showtime, and the release of season 2 on Netflix was just over thirteen months. Thanks to the pandemic, there was a significant gap of twenty-two months for the release of the third season. There was a sixteen-month gap between the third and the first half of the fourth season. Lastly, there was a month separating the first and second halves of the fourth season.

Going by the previous releases it could take anywhere between thirteen to sixteen months before we see the final season of You on Netflix. This means we could see You season 5 on Netflix anywhere between April 2024 and July 2024.

What do you think will happen in the fifth season You? Let us know in the comments below!