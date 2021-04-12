‘Zero Chill’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

Netflix’s second attempt on the ice-rink may risk the same future as its predecessor Spinning Out. But if the top lists are anything to go by, there’s still a chance for Zero Chill to return to Netflix for a second season.

Zero Chill is a British-Canadian Netflix Original sports drama created by Kirstie Falkous and John Reiger. The series is produced by Lime Pictures, the studio behind Netflix’s Free Reign and Disney’s The Evermoor Chronicles.

Zero Chill Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 12/04/2021)

At the time of writing Zero Chill was released on Netflix just a little under a month ago, but the streaming service is still yet to renew the teen sports drama.

Zero Chill performed well with younger audiences, which shouldn’t be too surprising, and featured in an extensive number of top 10s across the world. In total, Zero Chill made it into 49 different top ten lists on Netflix around the world, including the USA, where it stayed for five days.

It’s important for any new Netflix Original to make an impact on the top 10 lists, and in doing so may make the difference for its renewal.

Fans wishing to see Zero Chill return for a second season on Netflix can help by rewatching the series multiple times, and by recommending it to friends, family, and other subscribers on social media.

Which cast members would return for season 2?

We’d expect to see most of the main and supporting cast members return for the second season of Zero Chill:

Grace Beedie – Kayla MacBentley

Dakota Taylor – ‘Mac’ MacBentley

Jeremias Amoore – Bear Stelzer

Anastázie Chocholatá – Ava Hammarström

Leonardo Fontes – Sam Stelzer

Jade Ma – Sky Tyler

Sarah-Jane Potts – Jenny MacBentley

Doug Rao – Luke MacBentley

Tanja Ribic – Elina Hammarström

Oscar Skagerberg – Anton Hammarström

Stan Steinbichler – Nico Haas

What could we expect from a second season of Zero Chill?

The second season of Zero Chill would have the MacBentley family focus on Kayla’s figure skating as she attempts to return to paired competition with an unconventional partner and friend Sky.

Paired figure skating typically doesn’t include two female partners, so if Kayla and Sky find a way to compete you can expect their competitors to frown upon the duo. If Kayla and Sky were to win a pairs competition it would make them the first female pair to do so.

As for Mac, the Hockey ace turned down the opportunity to go abroad to Prague and place for a professional team. Instead, he has decided to stay with his family in the UK in support of his twin sister Kayla. We’d still expect to see Mac compete in some capacity, and perhaps more offers will come his way, once again testing the loyalty he has to his family or his dream of becoming a pro-ice hockey player.

When is the Zero Chill second season Netflix release date?

At this moment in time, any news regarding the release date of a second season is purely speculation. Filming has resumed for the majority of Originals, and other productions around the world while adhering to strict Covid-protocols.

Assuming that Zero Chill is renewed for a second season, we’d expect filming to happen sometime in 2021, which means we wouldn’t see a second season arrive until 2022.

Would you like to see a second season of Zero Chill on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!