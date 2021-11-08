Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in December 2021

It will be a flying start to the month with over 40 movies and TV shows scheduled to leave the Netflix UK library. There are going to be some heavy losses with the removal of some fantastic movies. Below we’ll be keeping you updated with all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in December 2021.

In case you missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in November 2021.

There are some fantastic movies we’ll be sad to see leave Netflix UK in December, such as the sci-fi classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Erin Brockovich, The Last of the Mohicans, and The Prestige.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on December 1st, 2021

1000 Rupee Note (2014)

Across Grace Alley (2013)

Break Up 100 (2014)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Chal Bhaag (2001)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Director’s Cut (1977)

Dance With Me (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2 (2014)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Falling Down (1993)

Faraar (2015)

Fury (2014)

Helios (2015)

How Do You Know (2010)

Interrogation (2015)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

The Legend of Secret Pass (2010)

Line Walker s(2016)

The Little Mermaid (2018)

Love Off the Cuff (2017)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Paid in Full (2002)

Poseidon (2006)

The Prestige (2006)

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

Roll With Me (2017)

Set Off (2008)

She Remembers, He Forgets (2015)

Shelby American (2019)

Sorry We Missed You (2019)

Sucker Punch (2011)

The Sweeney (2012)

Triple Tap (2010)

Triumph in the Skies (2015)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Violin Player (2016)

Wandering Stars (2019)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Why Me? (2015)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Wind Blast (2010)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on December 2nd, 2021

Borderline (2 Seasons)

Bromance (1 Season)

Dhia Sofea (1 Season)

Gormiti (1 Season)

Haunted House (1 Season)

Padamu Aku Bersujud (1 Season)

Refresh Man (1 Season)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Temple (2017)

Tenkai Knights (2013)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on December 3rd, 2021

Off Camera (2015)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on December 4th, 2021

Yesterday (2019)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in December 2021? Let us know in the comments below!