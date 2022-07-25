7 Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in August 2022

A new month is on the horizon, meaning many new movies to watch on Netflix. We’ve picked out 7 must-see picks (11 if you want to get technical) for the month, including 3 Netflix Original movies coming globally and 4 licensed titles specifically headed to Netflix US.

Best Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix Globally in August 2022

Day Shift

Coming to Netflix: August 12th

JJ Perry is directing what looks like a frankly ridiculous but potentially highly enjoyable and camp horror action comedy with Jamie Foxx leading the cast alongside Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco and Karla Souza.

Here’s what you can expect from the sci-fi vampire movie:

“A hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.”

Look Both Ways

Coming to Netflix: August 17th

Previously known as Plus/Minus, this movie features Riverdale star Lili Reinhart. It’s about a young woman named Natalie who is approaching graduation but has no idea which path to take so gets to live out both over the course of this movie. In one timeline, she gets to live her life out in her hometown, where she becomes pregnant and in the other, she pursues a career in Los Angeles.

With Netflix now having a bulging library of romantic comedies, this one looks like it could go above and beyond with a truly unique concept hence why it’s one of our most anticipated for August.

Seoul Vibe

Coming to Netflix: August 26th

Two huge Korean movies are coming to Netflix globally in August and we had a tough time choosing which one to feature in this list but ultimately landed on Seoul Vibe (although we’d still recommend checking out Carter on August 5th).

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming action movie:

“The drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team who dream the American Dream become mired in a VIP slush fund investigation when they receive an offer they can’t refuse in this full-speed chase action thriller set in 1988.”

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in August 2022

These titles will only be on Netflix United States, with other regions’ availability varying. We would feature Uncharted again (which got pushed from July to August) but in the interest of not repeating ourselves, we’ll skip including it again here.

Spider-Man Trilogy (2002-2007)

Coming to Netflix: August 1st

One of two trilogies coming from Sony Pictures at the beginning of August is the Raimi trilogy which remains as beloved and relevant over two decades since the first film first landed. Many attribute the movies as the catalysts that make comic book adaptations the powerhouse that they are today.

Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 will join Netflix US on August 1st (not exclusively, they’re also streaming in numerous locations, including Hulu) and will join a host of other Spider-Man content on Netflix.

Men in Black Trilogy (1997 – 2012)

Coming to Netflix: August 1st

The second trilogy heading our way in August is the Men in Black franchise which is helmed by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

The beloved movies follows a secret organization that polices and monitors all things extraterrestrial interactions on Earth. The movies often verge on batshit insanity but that’s all part of its charm.

The Nice Guys (2016)

Coming to Netflix: August 9th

Ryan Gosling recently made his big Netflix debut with The Gray Man but you’ll get to see him on Netflix in one of his best movies ever produced in the form of The Nice Guys which arrives on Netflix US in early August.

The action crime comedy also stars Russell Crowe is about a pair of private eyes investigating the death of a porn star.

Dope (2015)

Coming to Netflix: August 11th

This coming-of-age comedy has become a bit of a cult hit since its release in theaters 7 years ago. It’s about a geek named Malcolm trying to survive in a tough neighborhood.

We should also note that Rick Famuyiwa, who writes and directs Dope, is currently working on a new project for Netflix called Past Midnight.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie was a slam dunk with critics and audiences.

Therese Lacson from Nerdophiles said at the time, “Dope stands out as both a comedy as well as a dramatic film written about teens growing up in this generation”.

What movies will you be checking out on Netflix in August 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.