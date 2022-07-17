Russo Brothers (AGBO) Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

The Russo Brothers have become huge names in Hollywood, having been involved with some of the most beloved comedy sitcoms and working on four MCU projects, including Avengers: End Game and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The pair have subsequently set up a production company called AGBO and have a bunch of projects coming soon to Netflix and a few already available.

Before we dig into what’s coming up from the pair and AGBO, let’s look at some of their work that can be found on Netflix right now.

Arrested Development – Before being involved with big budget action movies and Marvel movies, the pair began their working careers in television and specifically comedy. The pair worked as directors and producers on Arrested Development, which is available on Netflix globally.

– Before being involved with big budget action movies and Marvel movies, the pair began their working careers in television and specifically comedy. The pair worked as directors and producers on Arrested Development, which is available on Netflix globally. Community – Following that show, the pair worked on the early seasons of the NBC series Community, which is again available on Netflix worldwide. The pair notably directed the paintball episodes.

– Following that show, the pair worked on the early seasons of the NBC series Community, which is again available on Netflix worldwide. The pair notably directed the paintball episodes. Extraction – The pair served as producers on this 2020 Netflix Original action movie starring Chris Hemsworth.

– The pair served as producers on this 2020 Netflix Original action movie starring Chris Hemsworth. Mosul – Serving as producers, this action movie that was released exclusively on Netflix in 2019 is about a police unit from Mosul fighting to liberate an Iraqi city. It was directed and written by Matthew Michael Carnahan.

Before we look at what’s coming up, we just want to sidenote one title that you won’t see featured below. Early in its development, The Russo Brothers were attached to Netflix’s upcoming animation series Magic The Gathering but departed the project in 2021.

We should also note that the EPIX series From, produced by AGBO, is set to arrive on Netflix internationally in the future.

Upcoming Netflix Projects from AGBO and The Russo Brothers

The Gray Man

Not only is The Gray Man one of the Russo Brothers’ most ambitious projects to date (compared to the size and scale of their two Avengers movies), but it’s also one of Netflix’s most expensive ever and headlines the service’s summer 2022 movie lineup.

Adapting the book of the same name from Mark Greaney, this action thriller is about a skilled operative who is being hunted down by his employers. It stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas, among many other recognizable names.

The movie was released theatrically on July 16th and is coming to Netflix globally on July 22nd, 2022.

Extraction 2

After becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched movies, it didn’t take long for a sequel to be announced, which was filmed into early 2022. The sequel will see the return of Chris Hemsworth, who reprises his role as Tyler Rake.

Both of the Russo brothers serve as producers on the project, with Joe Russo writing and Sam Hargrave directing.

According to reports, the upcoming sequel to Extraction will be released on Netflix in early 2023.

The Electric State

First announced for Universal, we got word first earlier this year that Netflix was eying to release the movie with Millie Bobby Brown set to play the lead role. That was then subsequently confirmed a month afterward with Chris Pratt also eyed for the project.

The Russos are directing the movie together with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (who collaborated with the Russos on Avengers) writing the screenplay.

The movie is based on the novel by Simon Stålenhag, following an orphaned teenager who traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter searching for her younger brother.

The Bluff

First announced in March 2021, Zoe Saldana was the first name attached to this drama, directed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini.

Saldana, best known for Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avatar, will play Ercell, a Caribbean woman who gets her secret past revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.

We don’t have much more information on this upcoming movie, but when we do, we’ll update our preview for The Bluff on Netflix here.

Past Midnight

T.J. Fixman is writing and Rick Famuyiwa is set to direct this upcoming vigilante superhero action movie.

The last the pair officially talked about the project was back in 2019 when they told Inverse:

“Past Midnight’s still in a very formative stage. So it’s probably not best to talk about it yet, but it is a fascinating script.”

Numerous high-profile actors have been touted as joining the project, including Keanu Reeves, Chris Pine, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, but for the moment, its development is currently unknown.

Untitled Regé-Jean Page Heist Movie

Rocketed to fame after appearing in Netflix’s Bridgerton and starring in The Gray Man, Regé-Jean Page is set to headline a new heist movie that comes from Noah Hawley that was first announced in September 2021.

Hawley is best known for his work on Fargo and Legion and will be spearheading the project with The Russo Brothers serving as producers.

Little is known about the project’s development or status as of July 2022.

The Whisper Man

A project that could very well be on the way to Netflix is an adaptation of The Whisper Man. We’ve yet to have any of this confirmed by Netflix or AGBO, so for the moment, it’s in rumor territory hence why it’s at the bottom of this list.

We first got word back in April 2022 that Netflix was eying the upcoming adaptation, which got first announced back in July 2018 that the pair had optioned the rights to the book.

The book’s story is about a father and son caught in the crosshairs of an investigation to catch a serial killer preying on a small town.

Away from Netflix, some of AGBO’s other big projects include the new Amazon Prime series Citadel and The Legend of Ochi for A24.

Which upcoming Russo Brothers project are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.