‘Absolute Dominion’ Netflix: Lexi Alexander to Direct Action Movie with Blumhouse Television

Blumhouse Television and Netflix are teaming up for a new martial arts action drama called Absolute Dominion which is currently in production in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s a rundown of everything we know so far about the upcoming movie written and directed by Lexi Alexander.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect from the feature film:

“Set in 2085, Absolute Dominion centers on a world that has nearly been destroyed by religious terrorism where cities in countries all over the world have been annihilated. Desperate for a solution to save humanity, the United Nations votes to implement a concept created by a popular internet comedian called The Battle Of Absolute Dominion. All qualifying belief systems will send one representative to compete in a martial arts tournament, the last fighter standing wins absolute dominion for one faith.”

Who’s behind the Absolute Dominion on Netflix?

Lexi Alexander is leading the production. The Palestinian-American writer/director is also known for her achievements in the world of kickboxing where she was crowned champion.

Alexander’s previous credits include Green Street Hooligans, Marvel’s Punisher: War Zone, and Lifted.

Jason Blum of Blumhouse Television is producing the movie. He and his production company have been involved in a number of Netflix Original productions and it’s worth noting that earlier in the week, he wrote an op-ed in the NYTimes advocating for changes at the way Netflix does business in lieu of the recent subscriber loss news.

Also on the producing side includes John McKeown and Scott Putman. Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold serve as executive producers.

Melissa Kostenbauder serves as casting director for the movie.

Overseeing the fight coordination in Absolute Dominion is Phil Tan. He’s known for movies such as Bloodsport 2, Martial Law, Showdown in Little Tokyo, and Lethal Weapon 4.

Who is in the cast of Absolute Dominion?

Here’s a rundown of who will feature in the cast of Absolute Dominion:

Alex Winter – “Dr. Jehuda Bruno”

Alok Vaid-Menon – “Ceylon”

Andy Allo – “Naya Olinga”

Désiré Mia – “Sagan”

Jennifer Jajeh – “Captain Davis”

Juliana Joel – “Steph”

Julie Ann Emery – “Commander Diane Zimmer”

June Carryl – “Professor Amanda Harris”

Junes Zahdi – “Nizar Haddad”

Laith Ashley – “Freddy Alvarez”

Mario D’Leon – “Anton Moskovitz”

Nora Armani – “Huda Sha’arawi”

Oluniké Adeliyi – “Professor Sitara Bruno”

Patton Oswalt – “Fix Huntley”

Reagan Gomez – “Claudia”

Shawn Mousavi – “Hafez Afifi”

Where is Absolute Dominion filmed? Where is it in production?

In a now-deleted Tweet, Lexi Alexander celebrated the start of filming saying “Someone reminded me today what a miracle it is to get to direct a movie you wrote. Y’all need to re-subscribe to Netflix for your Palestinian homegirl when it comes out.”

Filming kickstarted on April 21st, 2022 according to the clapper above and a report from KFTV says that the production is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s predominantly filming in a shuttered hotel and casino called Terrible’s Hotel and Casino located in Jean, Nevada.

KFTV estimates the budget of the movie is around $13 million and filming is set to be ongoing until June 2022.

Are you looking forward to Absolute Dominion coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.