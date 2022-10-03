Firefly Lane season 2 will be the final season of the Netflix show and will be released in two halves. Season 2 part 1 of Firefly Lane is set to hit on December 2nd, 2022. Here’s our updated preview of everything we know about Firefly Lane season 2.

Based on the popular novel by US author Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane tells the moving story of two best friends and the obstacles they face in their lives and their friendship over the course of several decades.

The show dropped on February 3rd, 2021, to mixed critical reviews. Audiences seem to have taken to it far kinder, with it currently carrying a 7.4/10 as of July 28, 2022.

The show performed well in the Netflix top 10s. It was in the US top 10 list for 36 days and also performed well in the United Kingdom and most of Europe.

So with all that said, here’s everything we know about the future of Firefly Lane on Netflix.

When will Season 2 of Firefly Lane be on Netflix?

In an interview with Netflix head of drama Jinny Howe, it was thought that Firefly Lane would drop on Netflix in November 2022.

In the Deadline interview, Howe teased the upcoming season saying:

“It’s a really, really beautiful season, Katherine and Sarah, their dynamic is so, so strong, so I’m really excited to have fans return to that show.”

That’s not the case, however, with Netflix confirming in October 2022 that the show will conclude with a supersized final season, with the first batch of episodes coming in December 2022.

Yes, that means there will not be a season 3 of Firefly Lane on Netflix.

Per Netflix, here’s how the release schedule for season 2 of Firefly Lane will be:

“Firefly Lane returns this December 2nd with a concluding 16-episode, supersized season. Part 1 debuts December 2, 2022 and includes episodes 201-209. Part 2 will launch in 2023 and include episodes 210-216.”

When was Firefly Lane season 2 renewed for season 2?

It took a few months following the release of season 1 but Netflix officially announced that Firefly Lane is returning for a second season on May 27th, 2021.

The news was announced through their social media platforms and on YouTube, where actresses Katherine Heigel and Sarah Chalke answered fan questions and made the official announcement.

Maggie Friedman has been confirmed to be returning as showrunner for season 2. Michael Spiller (Modern Family, Scrubs) will direct in season 2.

The first season doesn’t cover all of the material from the novel, so there is still much of Tully and Kate’s story left to tell. There’s also a sequel to the novel, Fly Away, which extends the story even further.

What to expect from Firefly Lane season 2

Spoilers ahead! If you haven’t finished season 1, don’t read any further!

At the end of season 1, we’re left with two very contrasting images of Tully and Kate’s relationship.

After Tully quits her show, the pair enjoy a cozy catch-up by the firepit, where Tully promises Kate that she’ll help her get a job when she’s hired again.

We then have a flashforward to a future scene, where the pair have an emotional confrontation at a funeral, with Kate stating that she never wants to see Tully again.

Undoubtedly, season 2 will explain what happens to fracture Tully and Kate’s relationship so irreparably. However, given that this is a show about friendship, we can’t believe these two won’t make up in the end.

Although the confrontational finale takes place at a funeral, it is not obvious whose funeral it is. Since Tully arrives to pay her respect, it’s clearly the funeral of someone closest to Kate.

We have two likely candidates: Kate’s ex-husband, Johnny, who left for Iraq, or Kate’s elderly father. Either way, the second season will cover the impact this has on Kate and her teenage daughter, Marah.

We think season 2 would also explore what happens next with Tully’s career, including if she ever offers Kate that job.

Of course, since Firefly Lane is based on a fairly famous novel, you don’t have to search too hard to find out what actually happens next to Tully and Kate. Be careful out there: you might not like what you see…

Although yet to be confirmed, episode titles have been uploaded to IMDb. They are as follows:

Episode 1 – Wish You Were Here

Episode 2 – On The Road

Episode 3 – I’m Coming Out

Episode 4 – Papa Don’t Preach

Episode 5 – Simple Twist of Fate

Episode 6 – Reborn on the Fourth of July

Episode 7 – Good Riddance/Time of Your Life

Episode 8 – All Apologies

Episode 9

Episode 10

Episode 11

Episode 12

Episode 13

Episode 14

Episode 15

Episode 16

New Cast Members for Firefly Lane Season 2

In late September 2021, Netflix announced four new additions to the cast via Deadline.

Ignacio Serricchio, the Argentinian actor who will be playing Don West in Lost in Space in December 2021, has joined the cast of Firefly Lane and is set to play Danny Diaz. Danny is described as a cocky sportscaster who has become a reporter and develops chemistry with Tully.

Greg Germann, known for his role on Grey’s Anatomy, will play Benedict Binswanger in season 2, a part of an influential logging family.

India de Beaufort, who appeared in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and will also appear in Netflix’s Slumberland, will play Charlotte. The character is described as a quiet aspiring journalist who has a crush on Johnny Ryan.

Finally, Jolene Purdy will play Justine Jordan in season 2, an upbeat talent agent with a knack for keeping a positive demeanor. Purdy is most known for her recent roles in The White Lotus and WandaVision.

Also appearing in season 2 includes Kyra Leroux as Lisa-Karen, Seth Isaac Johnson as Eugene, Aiden Howard as Brad, Craig March as Stan, Chris McNally as Mr.Waverly, Coral Humphrey as Josie, and Remy Marthaller as Young Marah.

Returning cast members confirmed to be back for season 2 include:

Ali Skovbye as Young Tully

as Young Tully Yael Yurman as Marah

as Marah Brendan Taylor as Mutt

as Mutt Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart

as Tully Hart Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey

Directors for Firefly Lane Season 2

We can confirm several of the directors on board for the second season, including:

Michael Spiller (who also serves as an executive producer) – Directed episodes of The Black-Ish and Modern Family – Episodes 201, 202, 209

(who also serves as an executive producer) – Directed episodes of The Black-Ish and Modern Family – Episodes 201, 202, 209 Shannon Kohli – Directed episodes of Resident Alien and Nancy Drew – Episodes 203, 204

– Directed episodes of Resident Alien and Nancy Drew – Episodes 203, 204 Vanessa Parise – Directed episodes of Runaways and Charmed – Episodes 205, 206.

– Directed episodes of Runaways and Charmed – Episodes 205, 206. Katina Medina Mora – Directed episodes of Emily in Paris and Selena: The Series – Episodes 207, 208

– Directed episodes of Emily in Paris and Selena: The Series – Episodes 207, 208 Monika Mitchell – Episodes 210, 211

– Episodes 210, 211 Sarah Wayne Callies – Episodes 212, 213

– Episodes 212, 213 Winnifred Jong – Directed episodes of Tokens and Nurses – Episodes 214, 215, 216

Where is Firefly Lane season 2 in production?

Filming for season 2 will once again take place in Vancouver, Canada and has begun as of the end of August 2021.

We first learned that season 2 was due to kick off filming earlier in the year with the preliminary filming dates taking place between August 30th and production in some form running through to April 20th, 2022.

Fans of the show on Twitter spotted filming in places like Kennedy’s Pub in North Delta and St. Andrews Church in Vancouver.

Thanks!! We saw Firefly Lane filming on Hastings off of Burrard too. pic.twitter.com/VCs5CHfj6d — Carl Sheldon (@carlsheldon) October 4, 2021

Just sitting here watching #KatherineHeigl whilst she is filming Firefly Lane 2 mins from my house!!!! Man she is a beautiful woman and I just adore her! pic.twitter.com/wA5cJ8cfId — Macca10 (@martinmc1701) February 7, 2022

Katherine Heigl Tweeted on August 24th to confirm that she was back in Vancouver to film season 2 of Firefly Lane.

We received a small filming update in mid-November 2021 via Twitter, with the cast grouping together for a picture.

In March 2022, Katherine Heigl confirmed that they were only a few weeks away from wrap (again, expected to happen on April 20th.)

Tully Hart making headlines, with a little help from the #FireflyLane art department. We're only a few weeks away from a wrap on Season 2!! pic.twitter.com/7zqJslcadw — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) March 14, 2022

Did you enjoy watching Firefly Lane on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!