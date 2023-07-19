most watched netflix originals on netflix in 2023 so far

After a bumpy start to the year on Netflix, but as the months have gone by we’ve seen more and more great titles added to the library. Subscribers continue to stream by the millions, which means we’ll be keeping track of the most watched Netflix Originals on Netflix in 2023.

As hundreds of new and returning Netflix Originals arrive throughout the year we’ll be updating the list below with all of the latest data.

Disclaimer: To order the list below we’ve selected Netflix’s new variable for tracking data by views. In order to get a Netflix viewing figure you need to take the total number of hours viewed in the global top ten and then divide that number by the runtime in hours.

Netflix often rounds up its figures so there may be some difference between our figures and what the streaming service releases.

Below are the most-watched Netflix Originals on Netflix so far in 2023:

11. The Glory

Top 10 Points: 23923

Netflix Hourly Data: 560,990,000

Netflix Views: 39,786,525

Released on Netflix: December 30th, 2022

The most popular K-drama since All of Us Are Dead and Squid Game, The Glory is one of the most-watched non-English language titles on Netflix.

In her high-school days, Moon Dong Eun had dreams of becoming an architect. However, thanks to suffering from a brutally violent attack from her bullies, Moon Dong Eun is forced to drop out of school. Years later, the bully gets married, has a child, and attends the same elementary school where Moon Dong Eun now works as the homeroom teacher. After years of plotting, Moon Don Eun begins her plan of revenge against her former bullies and the students who stood by and let it happen.

10. You (Season 4)

Top 10 Points: 22883

Netflix Hourly Data: 384,090,000 hours viewed between 09/02/23 and 09/04/23

Netflix Views: 49,881,818*

Released on Netflix: February 9th, 2023

Across the four seasons of You, the series has amassed over 1.2 billion hours on Netflix. The fourth season alone has done almost a third of the total watch time.

After the fallout of his suburban life from hell with Love Quinn, Joe now going by the name of Jonathan, has become a professor at a prestigious university in the UK. But when Joe begins to rub shoulders with the social elite of London, it’s not long before the bodies begin to pile up, and a new obsession in Joe’s gaze.

9. Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

Top 10 Points: 26,224

Netflix Hourly Data: 568,510,000 hours viewed between 05/01/23 and 19/02/23

Netflix Views: 60,587,214*

Released on Netflix: January 5th, 2023

One of the best-performing series on Netflix in 2023, the second season was watched by hundreds of millions, which also led to a surge in rewatches of the first season. Typically, when audiences are made to wait that long, the drop off in viewing figures is huge, however, Ginny & Georgia is the delightful exception.

Angsty, awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible, dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had: a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha; Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new lifestyle, and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.

8. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series)

Top 10 Points: 22,081

Netflix Hourly Data: 476,170,000 hours viewed between 04/05/23 and 11/06/23

Netflix Views: 82,334,875*

Released on Netflix: May 4th, 2023

While fans have been patiently waiting for the third season of Bridgerton, appetites were kept at bay with the release of the Queen Charlotte spin-off. One of the most intriguing characters of Bridgerton, fans were delighted to see the series delve into the early years of her marriage with King George III.

Betrothed against her will to King George, young Charlotte arrives in London on her wedding day and faces scrutiny from the monarch’s cunning mother.

7. Luther: The Fallen Sun

Top 10 Points: 20,281

Netflix Hourly Data: 180,390,000 hours viewed between 10/03/23 and 09/04/23

Netflix Views: 85,223,488*

Released on Netflix: March 10th, 2023

After a four-year gap, Idris Elba returned to reprise one of the most iconic roles of his career, John Luther. Unsurprisingly, Luther: The Fallen Sun was a big hit with subscribers.

Brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorizing London.

6. The Night Agent (Season 1)

Top 10 Points: 36,932

Netflix Hourly Data: 776,620,000 hours viewed between 23/03/23 and 28/05/23

Netflix Views: 95,290,798*

Released on Netflix: March 23rd, 2023

The dark horse of 2023, The Night Agent has been a ginormous success for Netflix. If it wasn’t for the new way the streaming service keeps count of views then The Night Agent would have rocketed towards the top.

Low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland works in the basement of the White House manning a phone that never rings – until the night it does, propelling him into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office.

5. Murder Mystery 2

Top 10 Points: 16620

Netflix Hourly Data: 155,730,000 hours viewed between 31/03/23 and 30/04/23

Netflix Views: 103,820,000*

Released on Netflix: March 31st, 2023

Adam Sandler has been one of the most frequent content creators on Netflix, and since 2016 has starred in almost a dozen movies for the streaming service. His pairing with actress Jennifer Aniston has been a huge hit with subscribers with millions tuning in to watch the pair in action once again.

Full-time detectives Nick and Audrey are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. They find themselves at the center of international abduction when their friend Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

4. Extraction 2

Top 10 Points: 19,038

Netflix Hourly Data: 230,300,000 hours viewed between 16/06/23 and 09/07/23

Netflix Views: 111,290,305*

Released on Netflix: June 16th, 2023

The first Extraction was a huge hit for Netflix, and at the time it was one of the biggest movies to ever land on Netflix. Three years later, the franchise is even more popular, with subscribers eager to watch more of Chris Hemsworth in action.

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission.

3. The Mother

Top 10 Points: 20,263

Netflix Hourly Data: 243,060,000 hours viewed between 05/12/23 and 18/06/23

Netflix Views: 126,813,891*

Released on Netflix: May 12th, 2023

Jennifer Lopez continues to prove her outstanding popularity both off and on the screen. The Mother was a Spring hit for Netflix and is the most-watched movie on Netflix to be released on the platform in 2023.

While fleeing from dangerous assailants, an assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she left earlier in life.

2. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Top 10 Points: 16,051

Netflix Hourly Data: 301,730,000 hours viewed between 23/12/22 and 05/02/23

Netflix Views: 140,339,535*

Released on Netflix: December 23rd, 2022

Netflix spent a fortune on acquiring the rights to the sequels of Rian Johson’s Knives Out. Its limited release in theatres was a great success and an even greater success when it was released on Netflix with over 300,000,000 million viewing hours. Also, it’s great to see Daniel Craig in a role where it’s extremely evident just how much fun he’s having.

World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

1. Wednesday (Season 1)

Top 10 Points: 28,191

Netflix Hourly Data: 1,806,850,000 hours viewed between 20/11/22 and 23/04/23

Netflix Views: 267,681,482*

Released on Netflix: November 23rd, 2022

Not much more needs to be said about the absolute juggernaut of a series that Wednesday has become on Netflix. Amassing over 1.8 Billion viewing hours, and spending 20 weeks in the global top ten list, Wednesday is the biggest English language Netflix Original to date, making Jenna Ortega an international star in the process.

After her expulsion from another high school, Wednesday is sent by her parents to attend Nevermore Academy. While learning to deal with her own emerging psychic abilities, Wednesday is swept up in the mystery of a murderous monster that is terrorizing the local town.

