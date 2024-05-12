‘That 90s Show’ Season 2 Sets Split Netflix Release & Confirms Guest Star Lineup

Rounding out the big announcements from Netflix is a Joke Festival throughout the past week or so; That 90s Show delivered the news that it’ll be following in several other titles’ footsteps in releasing in two parts, with the first coming next month. We also got some first looks at the new season and a rundown of which guest stars will appear.

In case you missed it, 400 comedians have been showcased at Netflix’s huge Netflix is a Joke Festival that’s played throughout Los Angeles and while we’ve got to experience some of the festival in our living rooms via live streams, we’ve also been given some big news regarding big upcoming comedy series.

Today, we got a big unveil for That 90s Show which was renewed for a bumper second season last year. Earlier this year we were told that the series would be released in the Summer of 2024 but now Netflix has confirmed it’ll be released in two parts:

Part 2 of That 90s Show will premiere on June 27th, 2024

Part 3 will premiere on October 24th, 2024

The new trailer features clips from the forthcoming season, all soundtracked by the timeless 90s rock classic My Own Worst Enemy by Lit.

In addition, Netflix has provided an updated synopsis of the multicam sitcom that’s been filming throughout the early parts of 2024 with filming having wrapped just recently:

“It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.”

The show will follow a split release that’s become pretty common on Netflix. We’ve gone into detail more on why so many shows, particularly at the moment, are getting split releases here, but throughout the Netflix is a Joke festival alone, we got word that Cobra Kai and Emily in Paris will both be split up in their new seasons.

Full List of Guest Stars in That 90s Show Season 2

The returning guest list is quite extensive so let’s split it up! Firstly, let’s begin with those that featured in both That 70s Show and/or That 90s Show in some form:

Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti

as Bob Pinciotti Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti

as Donna Pinciotti Andrea Anders as Sherri Runck

as Sherri Runck Tommy Chong will return as Leo

Now, we are getting into brand new guest appearances who were featured in That 70s Show:

Will Forte , who is on a tear with Netflix right now, having just appeared in Netflix’s Bodkin, will feature as a guest star in That 90s Show. While the actor wasn’t on screen in That 70s Show, he did serve as a writer. He will play the role of Kiefer in episode 6.

, who is on a tear with Netflix right now, having just appeared in Netflix’s Bodkin, will feature as a guest star in That 90s Show. While the actor wasn’t on screen in That 70s Show, he did serve as a writer. He will play the role of Kiefer in episode 6. Seth Green featured in 5 episodes of That 70s Show between 2003 and 2004 playing the role of Mitch Miller.

Wayne Knight featured in a single episode of That 70s Show back in 2001 and will play Bruce in the new series. His character back then was called Angel.

Brand new guest appearances this season who have not featured in either That 90s or That 70s Show include:

Lisa Loeb will play herself in episode 2.

will play herself in episode 2. Carmen Electra will play herself in episode 4

Matt Rife will play an airline pilot Travis in episode 8

will play an airline pilot Travis in episode 8 Kadeem Hardison will play Marcus in episode 6

Stars of 90s cult classic Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob Strikes Back are also confirmed to have guest appearances: Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes

Let’s take a look at some more of the new first looks just revealed:

Are you looking forward to checking out That 90s Show season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.