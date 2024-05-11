What’s Leaving Netflix UK in June 2024

Another month means more removals from Netflix in the United Kingdom. Below is our ongoing look at all the movies and series set to depart throughout the month.

As Netflix UK does not publicize its removals, we must wait 30 days before a title is due for removal to learn when they are about to depart.

One of the biggest losses to the UK library will be The Hangover Trilogy, which has only been available to stream for subscribers for the past nine months.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 1st, 2024

44 Cats (1 Season)

72 Cutest Animals (1 Season)

72 Dangerous Places (1 Season)

Amar (2017)

A.X.L. (2018)

Catfight (2016)

Chalet Girl (2011)

Collide (2016)

Copenhagen (2014)

Cuban Fury (2014)

Lost Home Movies of Nazi Germany (Limited Series)

Malverde, El Santo Patron (2021)

Man Up (2015)

Oh, Ramona! (2019)

One Born Every Minute (2 Seasons)

Peter Rabbit (2 Seasons)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2017)

Show Dogs (2018)

Thank You for Your Service (2017)

The Day Will Come (2016)

The Family (2013)

Tracks (2013)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 2nd, 2024

The Platform (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 3rd, 2024

Baptiste (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 4th, 2024

Back to Q82 (2017)

Blind Intersections (2012)

Here Comes the Rain (2010)

Wanted (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 5th, 2024

Baby Ballroom (2 Seasons)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

I Have a Script (1 Season)

In the Bosom of a Thorn (2019)

What If? (1 Season)

The Writer (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 6th, 2024

The Hangover (2009)

The Hangover: Part 2 (2011)

The Hangover: Part 3 (2013)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

Rock My Heart (2019) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 7th, 2024

Becky (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 8th, 2024

Bronson (2008)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 9th, 2024

Life Isn’t All Ha Ha Hee Hee (2005)

