Netflix Oscars 2022 Viewing Guide: How to Watch Oscar Nominees and Winners

The Oscars have arrived. It’s once again time for glitz, glamour, and movie celebration. Welcome to your Netflix Oscars guide where we’ll cover all of Netflix’s 2022 hopefuls, how to watch previous Netflix Oscar-winning movies, and find every Oscar-nominated or winning movie currently streaming on Netflix.
We’re going to split this article into three sections. We’ll first cover all of 2022’s Netflix Oscar nominations. We’ll then cover how you can find every Oscar-nominated or winning movie on Netflix (Netflix Original or otherwise) and then look at how many Oscars Netflix has won altogether.
2022 Netflix Oscar Nominations
Now let’s walk you through Netflix’s Oscar nominations for 2022.
The Power of the Dog
Number of nominations: 12
Director: Jane Campion
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Thomasin McKenzie, Geneviève Lemon
Description: A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light.
Don’t Look Up
Number of nominations: 4
Director: Adam McKay
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Michael Chiklis, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Tomer Sisley, Paul Guilfoyle, Robert Joy
The Lost Daughter
Number of nominations: 3
Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Cast: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Dominczyk, Alba Rohrwacher, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Panos Koronis
tick, tick…BOOM!
Number of Nominations: 2
Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Cast: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Number of Nominations: 1
Director: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Cast: Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric André, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Griffin, Conan O’Brien, Charlyne Yi
The Hand of God
Number of Nominations: 1
Director: Paolo Sorrentino
Cast: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, Massimiliano Gallo, Betti Pedrazzi, Enzo Decaro, Sofya Gershevich, Lino Musella, Biagio Manna
Robin Robin
Number of Nominations: 1
Director: Dan Ojari, Mikey Please
Cast: Bronte Carmichael, Richard E. Grant, Gillian Anderson, Adeel Akhtar, Amira Macey-Michael, Tom Pegler, Endeavour Clutterbuck, Megan Harris
Lead Me Home
Number of Nominations: 1
Director: Pedro Kos, Jon Shenk
Audible
Number of Nominations: 1
Director: Matt Ogens
Three Songs for Benazir
Number of Nominations: 1
Director: Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei
Netflix Queue, Netflix’s internal magazine, has a dedicated page currently set up walking you through their Oscar-nominated movies for 2022 in greater detail.
Netflix Category Codes for Oscar-Winning Titles
As we’ve covered numerous times in the past, Netflix has “hidden” category codes across its site to help you delve deeper into the Netflix library.
Some of the 3000+ category codes are for Oscar-winning movies producer either by themselves or titles it’s currently licensing. Naturally, some of these lists are different depending on where you live. For instance, Netflix US at the time of publishing has access to Blade Runner 2049, Silver Linings Playbook and As Good As it Gets while other regions may not.
Here’s a breakdown of the Oscar category codes on Netflix:
- Oscar Winners & Nominees – 81396365
- Oscar Winners and Recent Nominees – 2991699
- All Oscar Winners – 51063
- Oscar-winning Dramas – 51236
- Netflix 2022 Oscar Collection – 81586723
- Netflix 2021 Oscars Collection – 81435539
- 2020 Netflix Oscar Nominees – 81240434
- 2019 Netflix Oscar Nominees – 2693435
- 2018 Netflix Oscar Nominees – 81254137
- 2017 Netflix Oscar Nominees – 81254207
- 2016 Netflix Oscar Nominees – 81254230
- And The Oscar Goes To… – 80018734
List of Every Netflix Original Oscar-Winning Movie and Documentary
Netflix has won awards for 11 of its Original titles in the past.
2021 Netflix Oscar Wins
- If Anything Happens I Love You – Best Animated Short Film
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Achievement in Costume Design
- Mank – Best Achievement in Production Design and Best Achievement in Cinematography
- My Octopus Teacher – Best Documentary Feature
- Two Distant Strangers – Best Live Action Short Film
2020 Netflix Oscar Wins
- American Factory – Best Documentary Feature
- Marriage Story – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Laura Dern
2019 Netflix Oscar Wins
- Roma – 3 Oscars:
- Best Foreign Language Film of the Year
- Best Achievement in Directing – Alfonso Cuarón
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – Alfonso Cuarón
- Period. End of Sentence – Best Documentary Short Subject
2018 Netflix Oscar Wins
- Icarus – Best Documentary Feature
2017 Netflix Oscar Wins
- The White Helmets – Best Documentary Short Subject
Are you going to be watching the 2022 Oscars live? Let us know in the comments.