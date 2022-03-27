Netflix Oscars 2022 Viewing Guide: How to Watch Oscar Nominees and Winners

The Oscars have arrived. It’s once again time for glitz, glamour, and movie celebration. Welcome to your Netflix Oscars guide where we’ll cover all of Netflix’s 2022 hopefuls, how to watch previous Netflix Oscar-winning movies, and find every Oscar-nominated or winning movie currently streaming on Netflix.

We’re going to split this article into three sections. We’ll first cover all of 2022’s Netflix Oscar nominations. We’ll then cover how you can find every Oscar-nominated or winning movie on Netflix (Netflix Original or otherwise) and then look at how many Oscars Netflix has won altogether.

2022 Netflix Oscar Nominations

Now let’s walk you through Netflix’s Oscar nominations for 2022.

The Power of the Dog

Number of nominations: 12

Director: Jane Campion

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Thomasin McKenzie, Geneviève Lemon

Description: A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light.

Don’t Look Up

Number of nominations: 4

Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Michael Chiklis, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Tomer Sisley, Paul Guilfoyle, Robert Joy

The Lost Daughter

Number of nominations: 3

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Cast: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Dominczyk, Alba Rohrwacher, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Panos Koronis

tick, tick…BOOM!

Number of Nominations: 2

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Number of Nominations: 1

Director: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Cast: Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric André, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Griffin, Conan O’Brien, Charlyne Yi

The Hand of God

Number of Nominations: 1

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Cast: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, Massimiliano Gallo, Betti Pedrazzi, Enzo Decaro, Sofya Gershevich, Lino Musella, Biagio Manna

Robin Robin

Number of Nominations: 1

Director: Dan Ojari, Mikey Please

Cast: Bronte Carmichael, Richard E. Grant, Gillian Anderson, Adeel Akhtar, Amira Macey-Michael, Tom Pegler, Endeavour Clutterbuck, Megan Harris

Lead Me Home

Number of Nominations: 1

Director: Pedro Kos, Jon Shenk

Audible

Number of Nominations: 1

Director: Matt Ogens

Three Songs for Benazir

Number of Nominations: 1

Director: Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei

Netflix Queue, Netflix’s internal magazine, has a dedicated page currently set up walking you through their Oscar-nominated movies for 2022 in greater detail.

Netflix Category Codes for Oscar-Winning Titles

As we’ve covered numerous times in the past, Netflix has “hidden” category codes across its site to help you delve deeper into the Netflix library.

Some of the 3000+ category codes are for Oscar-winning movies producer either by themselves or titles it’s currently licensing. Naturally, some of these lists are different depending on where you live. For instance, Netflix US at the time of publishing has access to Blade Runner 2049, Silver Linings Playbook and As Good As it Gets while other regions may not.

Here’s a breakdown of the Oscar category codes on Netflix:

Oscar Winners & Nominees – 81396365

– 81396365 Oscar Winners and Recent Nominees – 2991699

– 2991699 All Oscar Winners – 51063

– 51063 Oscar-winning Dramas – 51236

– 51236 Netflix 2022 Oscar Collection – 81586723

– 81586723 Netflix 2021 Oscars Collection – 81435539

– 81435539 2020 Netflix Oscar Nominees – 81240434

– 81240434 2019 Netflix Oscar Nominees – 2693435

– 2693435 2018 Netflix Oscar Nominees – 81254137

– 81254137 2017 Netflix Oscar Nominees – 81254207

– 81254207 2016 Netflix Oscar Nominees – 81254230

– 81254230 And The Oscar Goes To… – 80018734

List of Every Netflix Original Oscar-Winning Movie and Documentary

Netflix has won awards for 11 of its Original titles in the past.

2021 Netflix Oscar Wins

If Anything Happens I Love You – Best Animated Short Film

– Best Animated Short Film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Achievement in Costume Design

– Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Achievement in Costume Design Mank – Best Achievement in Production Design and Best Achievement in Cinematography

– Best Achievement in Production Design and Best Achievement in Cinematography My Octopus Teacher – Best Documentary Feature

– Best Documentary Feature Two Distant Strangers – Best Live Action Short Film

2020 Netflix Oscar Wins

American Factory – Best Documentary Feature

– Best Documentary Feature Marriage Story – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Laura Dern

2019 Netflix Oscar Wins

Roma – 3 Oscars: Best Foreign Language Film of the Year Best Achievement in Directing – Alfonso Cuarón Best Achievement in Cinematography – Alfonso Cuarón

– 3 Oscars: Period. End of Sentence – Best Documentary Short Subject

2018 Netflix Oscar Wins

Icarus – Best Documentary Feature

2017 Netflix Oscar Wins

The White Helmets – Best Documentary Short Subject

Are you going to be watching the 2022 Oscars live? Let us know in the comments.