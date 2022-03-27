‘Bullsh*t the Game Show’: Howie Mandel To Host Netflix Quiz Show in April 2022

One of the titles announced in the Netflix April 2022 lineup is Bullsh*t the Game Show a previously quiz show that’s set to touchdown on Netflix around the globe on April 27th, 2022.

First announced in January 2022, the show was shot in New Mexico and sees contestants answering the questions, even when they don’t know the answer.

The show is a mix between a traditional quiz show and the card game called Cheat (also known as I Doubt It or Bullshit). We’ll see players working their way up the money ladder by answering questions correctly or wrongly. They can and will, get called out, however.

As the title mentions, Howie Mandel is hosting the series. The TV personality and host has been involved with dozens of projects over the years but perhaps is best known for his long-running position on NBC’s America’s Got Talent but perhaps lesser-known is the fact he’s the voice of Gizmo in Gremlins 1 and 2.

ITV America is producing the show who has provided Netflix with a number of shows over the years including the 9 times Primetime Emmy winner Queer Eye and its various spinoffs.

Jonty Nash and Christopher Potts are the creators of the show and the show is produced under their new banner, Nobody’s Hero. Nash has worked on numerous projects including Cat Vs. Dog and Dancing with The Stars as a senior producer. Meanwhile, Potts has been involved with several major Netflix reality shows including Nailed It!, Sugar Rush, and Best Leftovers Ever!.

David Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series. He’s worked on projects like The Titan Games (which arrived on Netflix UK) and Gordon Ramsay’s The F Word.

I can’t wait for everyone to see. And that’s not Bullsh*t https://t.co/SPdgSbB9la — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) March 23, 2022

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in April, check out our full what’s coming to Netflix in April 2022 guide.

We’ll keep this post updated with major developments on the series including when the trailer releases. In the meantime, let us know if you’re excited in the comments and add the show to your Netflix Queue by clicking here.