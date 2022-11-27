Netflix Top 100 Week 47: ‘Slumberland’ and ‘1899’ Top Charts

Welcome back to another roundup of the Netflix top 100, where we look at what shows and movies have been dominating the top 10s throughout the week in 89 countries worldwide. This week, two new titles take the top spot, with Slumberland and 1899 taking home top points.

This top 100 is compiled by the Netflix top 10 tracking site FlixPatrol which compiles a weekly list exclusively for What’s on Netflix.

They capture the Netflix top 10s from 89 countries globally to give us the top 50 movies and the top 50 series. How do points work? Well, if a series is in the number 1 spot in Spain, it’s awarded 10 points. If it’s in position 10 on any day, it’s given 1 point. All those points are totaled daily and then on Sunday evening for the weekly top 100. The maximum number of points a show or movie can earn weekly is 6,230 points.

The points listed below were accrued from Netflix’s top 10s between November 21st and November 27th, 2022.

Missed week 46’s top 100? Falling for Christmas and The Crown topped the charts.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally

Slumberland makes a meteoric rise in its second week on the platform shooting to the first window up 53 places in a week. The Wonder also rises this week by two positions to the second spot.

Enola Holmes 2 continues its strong performance by rounding out the top 5, even pulling in more points than newcomers The Noel Diary and The Swimmers.

Elsewhere in the list, lots of Christmas movies featuring in numerous top 10s around the globe, including How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which is currently streaming in 15 regions.

Slumberland (4934 points) The Wonder (2835 points) Falling for Christmas (2680 points) Christmas with You (2669 points) Enola Holmes 2 (1649 points) The Noel Diary (1166 points) The Swimmers (1080 points) GodFather (836 points) Lesson Plan (819 points) Dhokha: Round D Corner (700 points) Lost Bullet 2 (488 points) Return to Christmas Creek (431 points) The Festival (405 points) Kumari (384 points) Southpaw (364 points) All Quiet on the Western Front (358 points) Morbius (358 points) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (309 points) Christmas at the Palace (285 points) Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (282 points) Monica, O My Darling (276 points) Medieval (276 points) The Violence Action (274 points) The Girl with All the Gifts (273 points) Christmas on Mistletoe Lake (263 points) Emperor (242 points) Fifty Shades Darker (229 points) Ur spar (190 points) Nafsi (145 points) Singleholic (134 points) American Made (131 points) Minions & More 2 (122 points) Girls Trip (121 points) I Am Vanessa Guillen (108 points) Just Mercy (105 points) Brawl in Cell Block 99 (100 points) The Lost Lotteries (94 points) 11:11 (92 points) Sing (83 points) The Good Nurse (80 points) Christmas in Love (79 points) Enola Holmes (70 points) Trolls World Tour (63 points) The Little Things (63 points) Warm Bodies (61 points) The Griot (60 points) My Best Friend’s Breakfast (60 points) Don’t Leave (58 points) The Bad Guys (58 points) The School for Good and Evil (56 points)

Top 50 Series on Netflix Globally This Week

The new series from the creator of Dark rises to the top spot this week, rising 4 places, even beating out returning show Elite, now in its sixth season.

The Crown, therefore, slips two spots down to position two and also pushes Manifest into fourth.

Debuting later in the week, Wednesday will almost certainly dominate the charts next week, taking the lead in most regions over the weekend.

1899 (4712 points) Elite (3299 points) The Crown (3166 points) Manifest (1981 points) Wednesday (1751 points) Dead to Me (1723 points) One of Us Is Lying (1577 points) Til Money Do Us Part (1025 points) Shuroop (778 points) Warrior Nun (673 points) Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (564 points) The Blacklist (564 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (500 points) Inside Job (490 points) Riverdale (487 points) Somebody (483 points) From Scratch (428 points) Ancient Apocalypse (268 points) Pasión de gavilanes (228 points) SPY x FAMILY (203 points) Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar (199 points) Love is Blind (184 points) Café con aroma de mujer (174 points) A Family Affair (161 points) Dubai Bling (147 points) Blood, Sex and royalty (141 points) FIFA Uncovered (141 points) The Flash (138 points) Our Universe (111 points) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (104 points) The Good Detective (97 points) Sin senos sí hay paraíso (96 points) Little Women (90 points) Pedro El Escamoso (89 points) Mismatched (89 points) Little Angel (87 points) Love Between Fairy and Devil (85 points) Money Heist (85 points) Rick and Morty (76 points) Sh**ting Stars (75 points) Hunter x Hunter (71 points) Paw Patrol (65 points) Friends (61 points) Love Like the Galaxy (60 points) Reborn Rich (58 points) Summer Time Rendering (56 points) Alchemy of Souls (55 points) Chainsaw Man (50 points) Business Proposal (50 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (48 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.