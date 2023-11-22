12 Best Movies Leaving Netflix At The End Of November 2023

December is almost here, and with its arrival, we’ll be seeing dozens of movies and TV shows leaving the Netflix library. We’ve selected the twelve best movies on Netflix you need to watch before they leave at the end of November 2023.

Please Note: All of the movies below have been selected from the Netflix US library, and may not be available to stream in your country.

Spider-Man Collection (Sam Raimi Trilogy & The Amazing Spider-Man)

Films: 5

Directors: Sam Raimi | Marc Webb

Total Runtime: 387 Minutes

Leaving Netflix: December 1st, 2023

Between nostalgia, memes, and the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Sam Raimi trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man movies have been in high demand.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Spider-Man movies leave Netflix. However, this is the first time since they were re-added to the US library that all five films will be removed simultaneously.

Fans of Spider-Man films shouldn’t be too worried, as we expect the movies to return to the platform eventually.

Arrival (2016)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Runtime: 116 Minutes

Leaving Netflix: December 1st, 2023

In this era of filmmaking, as far as the Sci-Fi genre is concerned, there is arguably no better director than Denis Villeneuve. Arrival was a hit with audiences and critics, winning the Oscar for Best Achievement in Sound Editing, and was nominated for seven more Academy Awards, including Best Motion Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Achievement in Directing.

Since his success with Arrival, Villeneuve has directed three further sci-fi films, Blade Runner 2049 and Dune movies, the second of which is due for release in 2024.

Groundhog Day (1993)

Director: Harold Ramis

Runtime: 101 Minutes

Leaving Netflix: December 1st, 2023

While Groundhog Day was not the first movie to use the time loop as a plot device, it most certainly popularised the concept. Before its release, only nine movies used the time loop as a plot device, and since its release, there have been 60 movies to have used it, including such films as Edge of Tomorrow, Happy Death Day, Final Girls, Naked, and Palm Springs.

Sadly, Groundhog Day was also the last collaboration between Murray and director Harold Ramis, who previously found massive success in movies such as Caddyshack and Ghostbusters. In the years since its release, Groundhog Day has been acknowledged as one of the greatest comedy movies of all time, and in 2006, it was added to the National Film Registry.

Hook (1991)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Leaving Netflix: December 1st, 2023

As one of the most beloved children’s stories in fiction, Peter Pan has been adapted numerous times over the years. However, no other live-action adaptation compares to Steven Spielberg’s Hook. Robin Williams is at his comedic best as the grown-up Pan, while Dustin Hoffman revels in his role as the infamous Captain Hook.

Hook has been added and removed yearly on Netflix for several years. It’s more than likely the film will return to the library sometime in 2024.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Runtime: 90 Minutes

Leaving Netflix: December 1st, 2023

Kung Fu Panda is one of Dreamwork’s most famous film franchises, spawning multiple films and some television shows that have landed on Netflix. The second film is arguably the franchise’s best film, with Jack Black in top form as the voice of Po and an incredible and villainous performance from Gary Oldman as the dastardly white peacock Shen.

Superbad (2007)

Director: Greg Mottola

Runtime: 113 Minutes

Leaving Netflix: December 1st, 2023

Superbad, one of the most iconic teen comedies of the 2000s, helped launch the film careers of all three male leads, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The film is also the first movie written by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg, who would go on to write movies such as Pineapple Express, This Is the End, The Interview, and Sausage Party.

The Devil’s Own (1997)

Director: Alan J. Pakula

Runtime: 111 Minutes

Leaving Netflix: December 1st, 2023

The Devil’s Own was the final film directed by three Academy Award-nominee Alan J. Pakula, responsible for overseeing classics such as All the President’s Men, Sophie’s Choice, and the producer of To Kill a Mockingbird. The 90s were also hectic for actors Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt. The latter had grown a large fan following thanks to performances in films such as Seven, 12 Monkeys, and Interview With the Vampire.

Peppermint (2018)

Director: Pierre Morel

Runtime: Action, Thriller

Leaving Netflix: December 1st, 2023

Jennifer Garner is now more commonly associated with motherly roles, such as Allison Torres and Jess Walker in Netflix Originals Yes Day and Family Switch. However, some subscribers may forget that the actress has an action pedigree thanks to starring in films such as Daredevil, Elektra, and The Kingdom. Her leading role as Sydney Bristow in the popular action thriller series Alias earned the actress a loyal fan following.

Peppermint saw Garner reunite with stunt coordinator Don Lee, who previously worked with Garner on Daredevil and Elektra. She spent three months of intense training for the film role, and it showed.

Which movies will you be sad to see leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!