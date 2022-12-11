‘Troll’ and ‘Wednesday’ Biggest Titles in Netflix Top 10s for Week 49 in 2022

Welcome to your end-of-week roundup of the most popular shows and movies this week according to Netflix’s top 10 charts. Here’s what’s picked up the most points over the past 7 days and this week, Wednesday continues its reign at the top of the TV charts and Troll hits number 1 in the movie chart list.

This top 100 list is compiled by the Netflix top 10 tracking site, FlixPatrol.

Every day, they capture the Netflix top 10s from 89 countries globally to give us the top 50 movies and the top 50 series at the end of the week. How do points work? Well, if a series is in France’s number 1 spot for a day, it’s awarded 10 points. If it’s in position 10 on any day, it’s given 1 point. All those points are totaled daily and then on Sunday evening for the weekly top 100. The maximum number of points a show or movie can earn weekly is 6,230 points.

The points listed below were accrued from Netflix’s top 10s between December 4th and December 11th, 2022.

Most Popular Movies in Netflix Global Top 10s for Week 49

Rising from spot number 5 last week, Troll managed to take home the top spot this week, but it’s worth noting that the competition was intense. Troll has already taken home the mantle of being one of the best international movie launches for Netflix in its history and this week looks like it’s continuing that trend.

Elsewhere, The Swimmers fell to position number 4, and for the rest of the chart, you’ll see plenty of Christmas movies rising up the charts as the big day draws near.

Troll (4389 points) Lady Chatterley’s Lover (3467 points) My Name Is Vendetta (3214 points) The Swimmers (1439 points) A Man of Action (1150 points) Warriors of Future (1006 points) A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (958 points) Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (685 points) Hunter Killer (625 points) Angel Falls Christmas (572 points) Christmas Full of Grace (538 points) The Noel Diary (508 points) Goodbye (489 points) Shooter (346 points) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (275 points) The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (268 points) Slumberland (216 points) PAW Patrol: The Movie (202 points) Love Today (198 points) Memory (186 points) Farha (173 points) Delivery by Christmas (172 points) Justice League (153 points) Hard Kill (126 points) Almost Christmas (124 points) GodFather (121 points) The Croods: A New Age (110 points) Sliver (107 points) Love Destiny: The Movie (96 points) 2 Hearts (90 points) Fatale (88 points) 10 Minutes Gone (87 points) Nazar Andaaz (81 points) Uncharted (78 points) The Marriage App (75 points) Qala (64 points) Hansan: Rising Dragon (57 points) The Deep End of the Ocean (57 points) Nitham Oru Vaanam (55 points) A Bad Moms Christmas (51 points) The Batman (50 points) Jurassic World Dominion (50 points) Bullet Train (50 points) Eraser (49 points) U -Turn (45 points) Falling for Christmas (44 points) The Meg (43 points) Monster Hunter (43 points) Večírek (42 points) The Last Stand (41 points)

Most Popular Series in Netflix Global Top 10s for Week 49

Wednesday pulls home the most points this week, but its lead isn’t quite as convincing as last week’s haul of over 7,000 points but was mostly helped by the fact that competition is fierce for the remainder of the top 10.

Wednesday (4438 points) Firefly Lane (2567 points) 1899 (2409 points) The Crown (1288 points) Elite (1053 points) Too Hot to Handle (807 points) Til Money Do Us Part (805 points) Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar (788 points) Shuroop (763 points) Harry & Meghan (752 points) Manifest (470 points) One of Us Is Lying (445 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (442 points) My Unorthodox Life (403 points) The Good Doctor (395 points) The Blacklist (366 points) Snack vs Chef (339 points) Dead to Me (329 points) Parasyte -the maxim- (328 points) Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (314 points) Blood & Water (284 points) First Love (250 points) Odio Il Natale (247 points) Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (232 points) Sıcak Kafa (232 points) Rick and Morty (231 points) Café con aroma de mujer (189 points) SPY x FAMILY (181 points) Pasión de gavilanes (170 points) Friends (132 points) S.W.A.T. (124 points) Korea No.1 (107 points) Birthcare Center (106 points) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (92 points) Warrior Nun (88 points) Tale of the Nine Tailed (88 points) Business Proposal (84 points) Alchemy of Souls (84 points) Sin senos sí hay paraíso (79 points) Somebody (75 points) Money Heist (67 points) Paw Patrol (63 points) Riverdale (62 points) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (61 points) From Scratch (60 points) Pedro El Escamoso (60 points) Reborn Rich (60 points) Vincenzo (59 points) Dead End (51 points) Irreverent (46 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.